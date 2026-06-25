Cisco Stock Slips as Nvidia Overtakes It in Data Center Switching for the First Time

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Cisco Systems shares fell 1.16% to $119.74 on Thursday, dipping further in pre-market trading to $119.13, as the networking giant continued navigating a notable shift in the competitive landscape of AI data center infrastructure even amid a year of otherwise strong stock performance.

Nvidia Overtakes Cisco in a Key Market

The most significant recent development for the stock has been a competitive milestone in one of Cisco's core business lines. Nvidia has surpassed Cisco in data center Ethernet switching revenue for the first time. The shift reflects rising demand for AI-focused networking gear across the industry, as hyperscalers and enterprise customers increasingly turn to Nvidia's networking hardware to support their AI infrastructure buildouts.

Despite the Setback, the Stock Has Had a Strong Year

Even with the recent competitive pressure and pullback, Cisco's broader 2026 performance has remained robust by historical standards. CSCO is a Hold at $121.15, having gained 84% over one year, with the stock substantially outperforming the broader market over that stretch.

Reflecting that strong run, the stock's 52-week range spans from a low of $65.75 to a high of $130.37, illustrating just how dramatically Cisco's valuation has shifted higher over the trailing 12 months even with Thursday's modest decline.

A Strategic Push Into AI Infrastructure

In response to the competitive pressure from Nvidia and others, Cisco has continued building out its own dedicated AI infrastructure offerings. Cisco's new AI Factory and quantum-secure networking push may be shifting the company's investment narrative. In June 2026, Equinix announced an expanded collaboration with Cisco and Nvidia to roll out the Cisco Secure AI Factory across its global data centers — a partnership that notably pairs Cisco directly with the same competitor that has overtaken it in the data center switching market, reflecting the increasingly collaborative-yet-competitive dynamics shaping the AI infrastructure space.

Additional Enterprise Partnerships Continue Rolling In

Beyond the Equinix and Nvidia collaboration, Cisco has continued announcing a steady stream of additional partnerships across its security and networking businesses. NetApp and Cisco announced an expansion of their collaboration to help customers strengthen defense-in-depth strategies, combining intelligent data infrastructure with advanced security capabilities. Separately, LTM launched its new Managed Secure Service Edge solution at Cisco Live 2026, built directly upon Cisco's dedicated SSE offering.

A Recent Legal Victory at the Supreme Court

Cisco also recently secured a favorable outcome in a long-running legal matter before the nation's highest court. Plaintiffs in a case that came before the Supreme Court contended that the Chinese government persecuted them because of their religious beliefs, and that Cisco Systems enabled that persecution. The U.S. Supreme Court further limited the reach of a federal law used to hold corporations liable for human rights abuses committed abroad, as it issued a ruling ending the lawsuit.

Despite the competitive concerns in data center switching, at least one major Wall Street bank has continued raising its outlook for the stock. BofA raised the firm's price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, with the firm separately raising price targets for several other networking-adjacent companies as well.

A Broader Bullish Consensus Among Analysts

That positive sentiment extends across a wider swath of Wall Street coverage. According to 26 analysts, the average rating for Cisco stock is "Buy." The 12-month stock price target is $127.05, representing an increase of roughly 4.9% from the most recent price.

A Strong Underlying Financial Performance

Cisco's recent results have continued to support the bullish case despite the increased competition in switching specifically. In fiscal year 2025, Cisco Systems's revenue was $56.65 billion, an increase of 5.30% compared to the previous year's $53.80 billion. Earnings were $10.18 billion, a decrease of 1.36% — a relatively modest decline given the scale of the company's continued revenue growth.

Cisco has also continued reinforcing its appeal among income-focused investors through a recently announced shareholder payment. The company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 with an ex-date of July 6, 2026, with the stock currently carrying a dividend yield of approximately 1.36%, according to the most recent data.

What the Company Actually Does

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and sells technologies that help to power, secure, and draw insights from the internet across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company offers data center switching, network security, identity and access management, secure access service edge solutions, threat intelligence and detection, interconnect technology for wireline and mobile networks, the Webex collaboration suite, and a range of professional and managed services. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

A Mega-Cap by Market Value

Cisco's scale places it firmly among the largest technology companies trading on U.S. exchanges. A market capitalization above $200 billion places Cisco in the mega-capitalization category, with the company's value driven substantially by its leadership across networking, security, and now AI infrastructure offerings.

With Cisco's next quarterly results expected to provide further clarity on how the company's new AI Factory partnerships and broader security business are performing against increased competitive pressure from Nvidia in data center switching specifically, investors will be watching closely for evidence that Cisco's diversification into AI-adjacent infrastructure and security software can offset any continued market-share erosion in its traditional switching business. Given the stock's substantial gains over the past year and the broadly bullish analyst consensus, Cisco's near-term trajectory will likely hinge on whether the company can successfully position itself as a complementary partner to AI infrastructure leaders like Nvidia, rather than simply a competitor losing ground in an increasingly contested market.