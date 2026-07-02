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PARIS — Fashion designer Vera Wang marked her 77th birthday with a dramatic beauty transformation and a belated celebration dinner in Paris, debuting a new shoulder-length lob and honey blonde hair color that immediately drew attention from fans and fashion observers across social media.

Wang, whose actual birthday fell on June 27, shared a series of photographs Tuesday from her celebration at the Plaza Athénée hotel, captioning one carousel of images "JUST DOWN THE HALL !!! B'DAY TIME !!! 🎂🥳🎉❤️" as she posed in the hotel's hallways wearing a floor-grazing slinky white halter gown.

The most striking element of the photos was not the dress but the hair. Wang had cut off her long brunette locks in favor of a chin-to-shoulder length lob, then dyed the style a warm honey blonde while keeping her dark roots visible. The contrast between the blonde ends and the natural roots created a lived-in, dimensional effect that several fashion commentators described as a significant departure from the darker hair she had worn for much of the past year. Wang complemented the transformation with luminous skin, understated eyeshadow, a barely-there lip and a French manicure, keeping her beauty look pared back to let the hair change do the heavy lifting.

Her outfit carried the same understated philosophy. The white halter dress featured figure-hugging ruching throughout, a low back and a floor-grazing skirt that moved gracefully in the photos. Wang skipped jewelry entirely, adding only a pair of oversize black sunglasses that she wore both indoors and out during the evening's festivities.

In a separate post also published Tuesday, captioned "PARTY TIME ..!!! 🥳🎂," Wang appeared seated at a dinner table surrounded by friends as a classic white birthday cake with ornate piping, lit candles spelling out "77" and a handwritten birthday card was presented to her. Wang shared one additional image from the evening: a cappuccino decorated with her likeness and a personalized "Happy Birthday" message created by the Plaza Athénée's kitchen team.

"When the PLAZA ATHÉNÉE serves you your coffee at a business meeting on your birthday!" Wang wrote in that post's caption. "THANK YOU for such a truly lovely surprise!"

The transformation represents what has become an annual birthday ritual for Wang in recent years. For her 76th birthday last year, also celebrated in Paris, she unveiled a golden blonde dye job featuring dark roots and long layers, a look that drew significant attention at the time and which fashion media described as an "old money blonde" aesthetic. Before that, she had surprised followers during the 2026 awards season with a bleach blonde look she wore to the BAFTAs earlier in the year, then revived and refined the blonde direction for the 2026 Met Gala in May, where she attended in a slinky black dress that bared her midsection while showcasing the lighter hair color.

The pattern of reinventing her look each birthday in the French capital has become one of the more consistent and closely watched elements of Wang's public image, particularly given how significantly that image departs from expectations of a designer who turned 77 this year. Wang has become a fixture of viral fashion content across social platforms in recent years, drawing a following that spans multiple generations of fans who track her outfits, hair changes and social posts with the kind of attention more commonly associated with much younger celebrities.

Wang rose to prominence as a fashion designer in the 1990s, building a bridal wear empire that became synonymous with high-end wedding gowns before expanding into ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance. Her name remains among the most recognized in American fashion, and she has been a regular fixture on the front rows of major fashion weeks for decades.

Her social media presence, built gradually over the past several years, has developed into a second cultural chapter entirely separate from her design work, attracting attention for the same reason that made her birthday posts Tuesday go viral almost immediately: Wang looks and moves nothing like the popular imagination of a 77-year-old fashion executive. Her posts from award season events, galas and trips to Paris in revealing, body-conscious designs have regularly generated millions of views and thousands of comments, with many fans crediting her unapologetic approach to dressing and living as an inspiration.

The Plaza Athénée, where Wednesday night's dinner took place, is one of Paris's most storied luxury hotels, located on the Avenue Montaigne in the heart of the city's fashion district and adjacent to some of the world's most prestigious design houses. Wang has a longstanding relationship with the French capital that predates her design career, having studied at the Sorbonne before attending the University of Paris and later training under professional figure skating coaches in France as a competitive skater in her youth.

The birthday dinner posted Tuesday drew thousands of comments within hours of the images going live, with fans expressing admiration both for the hair transformation and for Wang's broader aesthetic. Several commenters noted the consistency of the birthday tradition, pointing out that Paris has become as synonymous with Wang's personal birthday celebrations as her bridal gowns are with the broader design legacy she built over decades.

Wang's honey blonde lob is likely to appear again in public soon, as the designer maintains an active schedule of events and appearances both in the United States and internationally that regularly land her on the front pages of fashion publications. Whether the new color holds through the summer or whether she will make another change before her next major appearance remains, by Wang's track record, an open question. What is clear from Tuesday's posts is that Wang intends to approach her late 70s with the same fashion-forward restlessness that has defined every decade of her public life, treating each birthday not as a milestone to be marked quietly but as an occasion to present something entirely new.