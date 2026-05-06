NEW YORK — Utz Quality Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling certain varieties of its popular Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips due to potential Salmonella contamination in a seasoning ingredient, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday, urging consumers to check their pantries and return or discard affected products.

The recall, issued out of an abundance of caution, affects limited batches of chips sold nationwide. It stems from notification that a third-party seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies Inc., may contain Salmonella. Although the affected seasoning batches tested negative for the bacteria before use, Utz initiated the voluntary action to prioritize consumer safety.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled chips as of Tuesday. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Affected Products and Distribution

The recall includes specific sizes and flavors of Zapp's and Dirty potato chips with particular best-by dates and batch codes. Examples include various Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch, Dirty varieties and other flavored options in bags ranging from 1.5 ounces to 8 ounces. Full details, including UPC codes, best-by dates and batch information, are available on the FDA's website.

The products were distributed through retail stores across the United States. Consumers who purchased the items should stop eating them immediately, dispose of them safely or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Retailers have been instructed to remove the products from shelves.

Company Response and Consumer Advice

Utz Quality Foods emphasized that consumer safety is its top priority. "We are recalling these products out of an abundance of caution," the company stated. No other Utz products are affected. The company is working closely with the FDA and suppliers to investigate the issue and prevent future occurrences.

The FDA advises anyone who has consumed the recalled chips and experiences symptoms of Salmonella infection to contact their healthcare provider. Symptoms typically appear six hours to six days after exposure and can last four to seven days in most cases. Severe cases may require hospitalization.

Broader Context of Food Safety

This recall highlights ongoing challenges in the snack food supply chain, particularly with ingredients like dry milk powder that can harbor bacteria if not properly handled. Salmonella outbreaks linked to processed foods have occurred periodically, prompting heightened vigilance from manufacturers and regulators.

The FDA classifies recalls based on risk levels. While this action is precautionary, officials stress the importance of checking product labels and staying informed through official channels. Consumers can visit the FDA's recalls page or sign up for alerts to receive timely notifications.

Impact on Consumers and Industry

Popular snack brands like Zapp's, known for bold Cajun-inspired flavors, and Dirty, recognized for its kettle-cooked varieties, enjoy loyal followings across the South and beyond. The recall may temporarily disrupt availability, but Utz has assured the public that unaffected products remain safe and widely available.

Industry experts note that voluntary recalls demonstrate responsible corporate practices, even when test results are negative. Such actions help maintain consumer trust in the food supply while underscoring the complexity of modern manufacturing with multiple suppliers.

What Consumers Should Do

Check your pantry for any Zapp's or Dirty potato chips purchased recently. Compare UPC codes, best-by dates and batch information against the FDA's detailed list. If in doubt, throw it out. Wash hands thoroughly after handling potentially affected products and sanitize any surfaces they contacted.

For questions, contact Utz Consumer Relations or consult the FDA recall notice. Retailers participating in the recall will handle returns smoothly, minimizing inconvenience for shoppers.

Preventing Future Risks

Food safety advocates encourage consumers to stay informed and practice safe handling. Proper storage, checking expiration dates and following recall notices contribute to reducing foodborne illness risks. The incident also reinforces the value of robust supplier oversight and testing protocols in the snack industry.

As investigations continue, the FDA and Utz will provide updates if additional products or details emerge. For now, the focus remains on protecting public health through swift action and transparent communication.

This precautionary recall serves as a reminder of the vigilance required in food production. While no illnesses have been linked, consumers are urged to err on the side of caution with the specified products. The snack industry's quick response helps preserve confidence while addressing potential risks promptly.