Jeff Bezos Predicts AI Will Create Labor Shortages Rather Than Displace Workers

PARIS — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered an optimistic outlook on artificial intelligence during an appearance at the VivaTech technology conference, arguing that the technology will lead to labor shortages by boosting productivity and unlocking new opportunities rather than making humans redundant.

Bezos, who also heads the space company Blue Origin and co-founded the AI startup Prometheus, shared his vision for technology's role in advancing humanity while addressing concerns about job displacement amid widespread corporate layoffs linked to AI adoption.

"I know there's a lot of concern that many people have, including many smart people, that AI is going to make humans redundant and so on," Bezos said. "I totally disagree with this point of view. And I think, in fact, AI is going to create a labor shortage."

His remarks come as companies worldwide have announced thousands of job cuts, with AI cited as a factor in many cases. U.S. employers announced over 97,000 job cuts in May, with AI linked to about 40% according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found half of Americans fear AI could threaten jobs in their households.

Bezos countered that perspective by emphasizing AI's potential to lower barriers for innovation and problem-solving. He suggested the technology enables people to tackle more challenges, ultimately increasing demand for human labor rather than reducing it.

"We have an endless set of things to do, and are currently limited by barriers that AI would lower," he explained during the session.

The comments reflect a broader debate in the technology sector. While some firms point to efficiency gains from AI tools, others warn of significant workforce impacts. Amazon itself has reduced corporate roles partly due to automation, though Bezos noted the long-term effects could differ from short-term adjustments.

Bezos highlighted his new venture Prometheus, focused on using AI to accelerate physical manufacturing. He described it as part of efforts to enhance productivity across industries, potentially creating new categories of work.

In addition to AI, Bezos discussed his space ambitions with Blue Origin. He outlined a vision for moving polluting industries off Earth to preserve the planet as a "garden" while utilizing resources from asteroids, the moon and near-Earth objects.

"If space travel gets reliable enough and inexpensive enough, and we can get materials from asteroids and near-Earth objects and the moon, then this garden planet can be returned to its pre-Industrial Revolution state," Bezos said.

Blue Origin CEO David Limp joined the discussion, noting the company had begun rebuilding its launch pad for New Glenn rockets in Florida following a May explosion. The firm aims to compete in the commercial space sector alongside rivals like SpaceX.

Bezos' appearance at VivaTech underscored his multifaceted interests in technology, manufacturing and space exploration. As the world's fourth-richest person with a net worth around $250 billion, his views carry significant weight in discussions about AI's societal impact.

Critics of rapid AI adoption have pointed to potential job losses in sectors ranging from coding to creative industries. Unions in various countries, including South Korea and Hollywood, have pushed back against unchecked AI implementation. Gen Z workers entering the market also express concerns about automation's effects.

Bezos' perspective aligns with those who see AI as an enhancer of human capabilities rather than a replacement. He suggested the technology could elevate productivity across professions, from software engineering to radiology, creating more opportunities than it eliminates.

Prometheus, which recently raised substantial funding, aims to apply AI to complex manufacturing challenges. Bezos positioned it as a step toward solving real-world problems that could drive economic growth and labor demand.

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The optimistic tone contrasted with prevailing anxieties about AI. While some experts forecast significant disruptions, Bezos argued for focusing on the technology's potential to expand the scope of human endeavor.

Blue Origin's progress also featured in the discussion. The company's efforts to develop reusable rockets and advance space infrastructure tie into broader goals of sustainable industrial development beyond Earth.

As AI continues transforming industries, Bezos' comments add to ongoing conversations about balancing innovation with workforce impacts. Policymakers, business leaders and workers grapple with preparing for changes while maximizing benefits.

The VivaTech conference, a major gathering for technology startups and innovation, provided a platform for Bezos to share his forward-looking views. His remarks are likely to influence debates about AI regulation, education and economic policy in the coming years.

For now, Bezos remains bullish on technology's trajectory, seeing AI and space exploration as complementary forces that could reshape society for the better while addressing environmental challenges.