Exxon Mobil shares closed lower Thursday, falling 0.40%, or 58 cents, to $144.51, as the energy giant continued to trade in a volatile range shaped by swings in crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The stock slipped further in premarket trading, down 0.25% to $144.15, signaling continued caution among investors heading into the next session.

The modest pullback comes as Exxon and the broader energy sector navigate one of the more turbulent stretches of the year for crude markets, with prices whipsawing in response to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil shipments. Brent crude, which had averaged more than $100 a barrel in April and May during the height of U.S.-Iran tensions, fell to roughly $85 in June after the strait reopened following a ceasefire agreement. That retreat in oil prices had pulled Exxon shares down from the mid-$150s into the $136 to $141 range by late June and early July.

The collapse of that ceasefire in early July, marked by renewed U.S. airstrikes on Iranian targets and attacks on commercial vessels in the region, sent Brent crude back toward $79 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate above $74, providing a sharp tailwind for energy stocks broadly. Oil prices climbed further this week to a one-month high as the U.S. and Iran continued to trade attacks in the strait, a dynamic that has kept energy investors on alert given the direct relationship between crude prices and Exxon's earnings potential.

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Exxon shares have traded within a wide 52-week range of $105.53 to $176.41, reflecting the scale of the swings the stock has experienced amid the shifting geopolitical backdrop. The stock reached its 52-week high earlier this year before pulling back alongside crude benchmarks, then rebounding in recent sessions as tensions flared anew in the Middle East.

Wall Street analysts have offered a mixed but generally constructive outlook on the stock in recent weeks. JPMorgan lowered its price target on Exxon to $158 from $173 following the company's second-quarter earnings release, while maintaining an Overweight rating on the shares. TD Cowen similarly cut its target to $155 from $172 earlier this month. Other firms have taken a more neutral stance, with Goldman Sachs reaffirming a Hold rating and maintaining its price target at $157, citing Exxon's second-quarter outlook as broadly in line with consensus expectations. Mizuho Securities also stuck with a Hold rating on the stock, while UBS and Bernstein both issued Buy ratings earlier this month, and Barclays and Wells Fargo have maintained their own bullish positions on the shares.

Exxon's full second-quarter earnings report is scheduled for July 31, a date analysts and investors are watching closely as the next major catalyst for the stock. Projections call for earnings per share of approximately $3.56 on revenue near $98.7 billion, though estimates vary depending on how analysts account for timing effects and one-time items tied to the company's ongoing corporate restructuring. Some estimates have pointed to a sharp year-over-year increase in earnings expectations for the upcoming quarter, driven in large part by the recent run-up in oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict. One recent analysis estimated that higher oil prices alone could add roughly $3.7 billion to Exxon's second-quarter earnings.

The trajectory of crude prices remains the dominant external variable shaping Exxon's near-term performance. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook, released July 7, forecasts Brent crude averaging $82 a barrel for the full year in 2026 before declining to $65 in 2027, a projection that would suggest today's elevated prices may not hold over the longer term. OPEC, meanwhile, cut its 2026 oil demand growth forecast again this month while raising its outlook for 2027, adding another layer of uncertainty to the demand side of the equation even as OPEC+ continues its gradual unwinding of prior production cuts, a move that could add further supply pressure to the market.

Beyond the near-term swings in crude prices, Exxon has continued to advance several longer-term strategic initiatives. The company completed its redomiciliation from New Jersey to Texas on July 1, with ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation now serving as the publicly traded parent company in place of the New Jersey-incorporated Exxon Mobil Corporation. Shares continue to trade under the same ticker symbol, XOM, on the New York Stock Exchange, and shareholders were not required to take any action as a result of the change, which was approved at the company's 2026 annual meeting.

Exxon also recently reported hitting a 40-year production record, driven in part by a $1 billion investment commitment to the Usan Infill Project in Nigeria, underscoring the company's continued push to grow output even as it navigates a challenging pricing environment. The company's Permian Basin and Guyana operations remain central to its longer-term growth strategy, with executives pointing to both regions as sources of capital-efficient volume and earnings growth in the years ahead. Investors are also monitoring progress on Exxon's $20 billion share buyback program and the tax implications of the Texas relocation as additional factors likely to influence the company's financial results going forward.

Exxon's stock performance this week places it roughly in line with peers in the integrated oil and gas sector. Chevron shares were trading around $179.81, down 1.08%, while Shell was among the few majors trading higher, up 0.81% to $85.09. BP shares slipped 0.21% to $41.31, and Suncor Energy fell 1.15% to $60.34.

With crude prices remaining highly sensitive to developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader U.S.-Iran standoff, analysts said Exxon's stock is likely to continue trading with elevated volatility in the weeks ahead, particularly as the company approaches its end-of-month earnings report. For now, Thursday's modest decline reflects a market still working to price in the competing forces of geopolitical risk, shifting supply forecasts and the company's own long-term production growth plans.