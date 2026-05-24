Dale Coyne Racing Honors Kyle Busch With Iconic No. 18 at 2026 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Dale Coyne Racing will display the classic No. 18 font used during Kyle Busch's 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing on Romain Grosjean's car in the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, 2026.

The tribute was first reported by Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern. The idea originated from Fox Sports IndyCar commentator Townsend Bell. Because car numbers are trademarked, permission was required and obtained from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch used the No. 18 during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing, including both of his NASCAR Cup Series championship seasons. The number became strongly associated with Busch and his iconic M&M's paint schemes.

Busch's NASCAR Legacy

Kyle Busch competed in NASCAR's top series for more than two decades. He won two Cup Series championships and earned respect across the broader motorsports community. Although Busch never competed in the IndyCar Series or the Indianapolis 500, he achieved success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in NASCAR events.

His brother, Kurt Busch, a former Cup Series champion, attempted the difficult "double duty" in 2014 by racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Romain Grosjean's Role

Romain Grosjean will drive the No. 18 Honda for Dale Coyne Racing in the 2026 Indianapolis 500. He qualified in 24th position and will start the race from that spot. The field is expected to feature 33 cars in one of motorsports' most prestigious events.

Tribute Significance

The decision to honor Busch with the No. 18 represents a cross-series gesture of respect. Busch's sudden death at age 41 was announced earlier in May 2026, prompting widespread reactions from the NASCAR and racing communities.

The use of the classic font from Busch's Joe Gibbs Racing era adds a personal touch to the tribute. Dale Coyne Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing collaborated to make the visual accurate.

Indianapolis 500 Context

The Indianapolis 500 is the flagship event of the IndyCar Series. Held annually on Memorial Day weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race draws massive global audiences. The 2026 edition marks the 110th running of the event.

Grosjean, a former Formula One driver, has competed in the Indianapolis 500 multiple times. His participation in the tribute car adds another layer to the story.

Broader Motorsports Impact

The tribute highlights the respect Busch earned beyond NASCAR. Drivers and teams from various series have expressed admiration for his talent and competitiveness. The decision by Dale Coyne Racing and the approval from Joe Gibbs Racing demonstrate the close-knit nature of professional racing.

Reaction From Racing Community

Many in the racing world have noted the significance of seeing the No. 18 at Indianapolis. The number carries strong recognition among fans due to Busch's long association with it. The gesture is expected to generate attention during race week coverage.

Schedule and Broadcast

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Coverage will be available across multiple platforms, including traditional broadcast and streaming services. The race typically begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Practice and qualifying sessions have already taken place, setting the stage for the main event. Weather conditions and strategy will play key roles as drivers navigate the 200-lap, 500-mile race.

Historical Note on No. 18

The No. 18 has a rich history in American open-wheel and stock car racing. In NASCAR, it became particularly prominent during Busch's tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing. Displaying it at the Indianapolis 500 creates a unique crossover moment between different branches of motorsports.