The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot by the couple's son Sunday night at the family's home in Virginia, according to multiple reports citing sources close to the situation.

Mia Bieniemy, 57, is hospitalized in stable condition, according to a source. Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed that a woman was being treated for "serious injuries" from multiple gunshot wounds but did not publicly disclose her identity.

Son Arrested and Charged

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office confirmed the arrest and charges against Eric Bieniemy's son in connection with the shooting. Sources told ESPN that Mia Bieniemy was shot in the chest and arm.

Elijah Bieniemy is being held without bond at a detention center in Loudoun County, according to police.

Details of the Sunday Night Shooting

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leah Paul said Monday that police responded to a report of a shooting at a home located on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, at 7:32 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday. Deputies who responded found an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The home is located in Ashburn, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., in an area close to the Washington Commanders' practice facility, where Bieniemy previously served as offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy Was at Training Camp When Shooting Occurred

Eric Bieniemy left the Chiefs' training camp and was not in attendance for Monday's practice. He had been with the Chiefs on Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the campus of Missouri Western State University for the team's second practice of training camp, when the shooting occurred hundreds of miles away at his family's Virginia home.

Bieniemy was with the Chiefs for training camp in Missouri when his wife was reportedly shot at their Virginia home.

Team Confirms Awareness, Offers Few Details

The Chiefs said in a statement they are "aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family," but did not provide further details. The team has not indicated whether Bieniemy plans to return to training camp or take any leave of absence while the situation unfolds.

A Long Coaching Career Across the League

Bieniemy's coaching career has spanned some of the most notable stretches in recent NFL history. He has long been regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in the league, having served as the Chiefs' running backs coach from 2013 through 2017 before taking over as offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022, a period that coincided with the emergence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and two of the franchise's Super Bowl championships.

After that run in Kansas City, Bieniemy spent the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders before serving as UCLA's offensive coordinator in 2024. He then joined Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's staff, where he was instrumental in helping the team finish third in the league in rushing last season. He returned to the Chiefs as offensive coordinator this year after Kansas City parted ways with former Bears coach Matt Nagy.

Bieniemy rejoined the Chiefs earlier this year as their offensive coordinator, a position he previously held from 2018 to 2022.

Family Ties to the Region

The location of Sunday's shooting adds a notable layer to the story given Bieniemy's coaching history in the Washington, D.C., area. His stint as the Commanders' offensive coordinator under head coach Ron Rivera in 2023 placed him in the same region where his family's home is located, near the team's practice facility in Ashburn.

What Comes Next

As of Monday, authorities had not released additional details about what led to the shooting, and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office had not commented further beyond confirming the location, timing and charges against Elijah Bieniemy. Mia Bieniemy remained hospitalized in stable condition, according to sources cited by multiple outlets, though her exact prognosis and expected recovery timeline had not been publicly disclosed.

The Chiefs are in the midst of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season, and it remains unclear how the situation involving Bieniemy's family will affect his participation in camp in the coming days. The team's brief statement acknowledging awareness of the incident suggests further details may be forthcoming as the situation develops, though the organization has so far declined to elaborate beyond confirming it is aware of what happened.

This is a developing story, and additional details are expected to emerge as the investigation into the shooting continues and as Mia Bieniemy's condition is further updated by medical officials or family representatives.