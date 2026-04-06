SEOUL, South Korea — Thai K-pop sensation Ten is parting ways with SM Entertainment after more than a decade, but the versatile dancer and singer will continue participating in activities with his groups NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV, the agency announced Monday.

SM Entertainment said in a statement that Ten's exclusive contract will end on Wednesday, April 8, following "careful and extensive discussions" about his future activities. The company emphasized it will maintain close communication with the artist to explore opportunities for him to join NCT and WayV projects where possible.

"Following careful and extensive discussions regarding TEN's future direction, we have reached a mutual understanding to conclude his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, effective April 8," the statement read. "Moving forward, we will continue to stay in close communication to explore opportunities for TEN to participate in WayV and NCT activities, where possible."

Ten, whose real name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, debuted in 2016 as part of NCT U, one of the fluid sub-units in SM's innovative NCT project. Born Feb. 27, 1996, in Bangkok, he trained under SM after passing a global audition in Thailand and quickly stood out for his sharp dance skills, charisma and multilingual abilities.

He became a core member of WayV in 2019, helping expand the group's reach in China and across Asia. Ten has also released solo music, including tracks that showcased his growth as a performer beyond the group setting. His solo concert in Bangkok last year drew praise for its artistic staging and versatile setlist.

The announcement comes just days after another NCT member, Mark Lee, revealed he would leave both SM Entertainment and the group entirely, with his contract also ending April 8. Mark's departure shocked many fans, as he had been deeply involved in NCT 127 and NCT Dream. Ten's situation differs in that he is expected to remain active within the NCT ecosystem, offering reassurance to NCTzens and WayZenNies.

Industry observers note that such contract adjustments have become more common in K-pop as idols seek greater control over their careers while preserving group affiliations where beneficial. SM has faced several high-profile exits or non-renewals in recent years, including members from other groups, amid evolving industry dynamics and artists' desires for solo pursuits or new management.

Ten shared a personal message with fans on his official Instagram account Monday, expressing gratitude for the journey and teasing future plans as a solo artist while affirming his commitment to NCT and WayV.

Fans reacted swiftly on social media, with many expressing relief that Ten would not fully exit the NCT universe. Hashtags like #TenNCT and supportive messages flooded platforms, highlighting his role as one of the few Thai idols to achieve global prominence in K-pop. Some compared the situation to past cases where artists left agencies but continued select group work.

"Ten has always brought such unique energy and dance excellence to NCT and WayV," said one fan on Weverse. "Knowing he'll still be part of the groups makes this bittersweet news easier to take."

Ten's career trajectory reflects the global ambitions of SM Entertainment's NCT concept, which features rotating members across unlimited sub-units. As the primary Thai representative, he has performed on stages worldwide, collaborated internationally and built a dedicated international fanbase known as "10velys."

His departure from the exclusive contract does not immediately affect ongoing or scheduled group activities, according to SM. The agency said it would provide further details on future plans in due course.

This development arrives as the K-pop industry grapples with longer trainee periods, intense schedules and calls for better artist welfare. Many idols whose initial contracts expire after seven to 10 years now negotiate tailored arrangements that allow solo work or independent projects while maintaining group ties.

Ten's solo endeavors have already hinted at ambitions outside traditional idol structures. He has explored fashion, dance projects and music that blend Thai and global influences. Supporters hope the new arrangement will give him space to grow creatively without severing connections to the groups that launched his career.

SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's "Big Four" agencies, has managed stars including BoA, TVXQ, EXO and aespa. The company has increasingly adopted flexible models for long-term artists, as seen in recent cases.

NCT itself continues as a massive franchise with multiple active units. With Ten's continued involvement, fans anticipate he could appear in future NCT releases, concerts or variety content alongside members like Taeyong, Jaehyun and others.

WayV, focused on the Chinese market, has also benefited from Ten's presence. The group's promotions have faced occasional challenges due to geopolitical factors, but Ten's contributions have helped maintain its profile.

As the April 8 contract end date approaches, industry watchers will monitor how SM structures collaborations with departing artists. Ten's case could serve as a model for balanced transitions that prioritize fan experience and artist development.

Ten first gained attention through SM's pre-debut training system and appeared in early NCT teasers. His pre-debut dance videos and multilingual skills set him apart. Over the years, he participated in SuperM, the supergroup project that paired NCT members with EXO and SHINee stars for the global market.

His journey has not been without challenges, including navigating cultural differences, rigorous training and the demands of balancing multiple units. Yet Ten has consistently earned acclaim for his stage presence, with critics often highlighting his precision in choreography and ability to convey emotion through movement.

Monday's news marks another chapter in the evolving story of NCT, which debuted with a groundbreaking "unlimited" concept that has allowed for constant evolution — and occasional member shifts.

For now, Ten remains a vital part of the NCT family in the eyes of fans, even as he steps into a new professional phase. Supporters worldwide expressed excitement about potential solo music and continued group moments.

"Ten leaving SM but staying in NCT feels like the best of both worlds," one fan posted. "We get to see him shine independently while still cheering him on with the members."

SM Entertainment expressed appreciation for Ten's contributions and wished him well in future endeavors.

The full impact on NCT's lineup and scheduling will become clearer in the coming weeks. For millions of fans, the priority is that Ten's talent continues to light up stages, whether solo or with his NCT brothers.