U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor, said he sustained minor injuries late Saturday night after a small plane carrying him and a pilot lost power and made an emergency water landing on Lake Wausau in central Wisconsin.

Tiffany detailed the incident in a statement posted to X in the early hours of Sunday, describing a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded as the aircraft approached Wausau Downtown Airport following a campaign event.

What happened

According to Tiffany's account, the four-seat Bonanza aircraft lost power while returning from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner in Onalaska, Wisconsin. "While returning home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner tonight, the plane I was traveling in lost power as we approached the Wausau Downtown Airport," Tiffany wrote. "The pilot made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau."

Once the plane came down on the lake, Tiffany said he and the pilot immediately called for help, but the aircraft began taking on water and sinking before rescuers could reach them. "After landing, we called 911. As the plane began to submerge, we exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area, where we waited until emergency responders reached us by boat," Tiffany said.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a private aircraft went down in Lake Wausau at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Emergency dispatch audio obtained and verified by CNN captured the moment rescuers located both men in the water, with an official at the scene telling dispatchers, "Boat heads back to landing with two victims," before confirming, "Both are alert and conscious."

Rescue and medical response

Tiffany and the pilot were pulled from the water by the Wausau Fire Department and other first responders and transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment. Tiffany expressed gratitude for the swift response in his statement. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to the pilot, the Wausau Fire Department, and all of the first responders who came to our aid so quickly," Tiffany said. "They got us safely off the water and transported us to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where we received excellent care. Thankfully, both the pilot and I sustained only minor injuries."

In additional remarks following the incident, Tiffany reflected on the emotional weight of the experience, saying he was thankful to have his family nearby as he recovered. "God was watching over us tonight, and I am incredibly grateful to be here in the hospital with my wife, Chris, by my side," Tiffany said. "An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is."

Investigation and jurisdiction

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the scene alongside local emergency crews, according to WSAW. Authorities said the investigation into the cause of the power loss and subsequent emergency landing will be handed over to the Federal Aviation Administration, which typically leads investigations into general aviation incidents of this kind.

No additional details about the specific mechanical issue that caused the aircraft to lose power had been released as of early Sunday, and it remained unclear how long the FAA's review of the incident might take.

Political reaction

Tiffany's Democratic opponent in the Wisconsin governor's race, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, issued a statement expressing relief following news of the incident. "I'm grateful to God that Congressman Tiffany and no one else was hurt in this horrifying incident, which could have been a tragedy if not for the heroism of the pilot," Crowley wrote on social media. "I wish them and the Congressman a quick recovery and that they can find solace with their loved ones."

The bipartisan expression of concern came amid what is expected to be a closely watched gubernatorial race in Wisconsin this fall. Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, won the Republican nomination for governor in August and has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump in his bid for the state's top office. He is set to face Crowley in the general election.

Background on Tiffany

Tiffany entered Congress in 2020 after winning a special election to represent Wisconsin's 7th District, following earlier service in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate. His campaign for governor has centered on a broader Republican push to flip the office this cycle, with Trump's endorsement expected to play a significant role in the race heading into the fall campaign season.

With both Tiffany and the pilot reported to be in stable condition following treatment at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, attention now turns to the FAA's forthcoming investigation into what caused the aircraft to lose power during its approach to Wausau Downtown Airport. Details about the pilot's identity and any additional findings from the ongoing inquiry had not been released as of Sunday morning.

The incident adds an unexpected and dramatic chapter to Tiffany's gubernatorial campaign, occurring just weeks after he secured the Republican nomination. As recovery efforts and the investigation continue, both Tiffany's campaign and Wisconsin emergency officials are expected to provide further updates on the incident and its aftermath in the coming days.