Cuemath, a popular maths tutoring program celebrates Australian student achievements, and addresses the critical role of mathematical reasoning in the age of AI.

Global EdTech platform Cuemath has officially expanded its offline community footprint into Australia, hosting its first Parent Summit across Sydney and Melbourne. Drawing over 370 attendees from 145 families, the events highlighted how modern maths tutoring must evolve in response to rapid advancements in the AI world.

Rethinking Maths for an AI-Driven Future

Opening each summit, Cuemath Founder and CEO Manan Khurma delivered a keynote address titled "Being MathFit for an AI World." Khurma emphasized that as automation and AI tools easily handle routine calculations, traditional focus on mathematical fluency alone is no longer enough.

"Children will grow up with AI doing the calculations," Khurma said. "Their advantage will be how well they can think. That is what we teach."

Rewarding Student Achievements and Innovation

The highlight of each evening was the MathFit Honours Awards, which celebrated students across four distinct categories to ensure both high achievement and personal improvement were recognised:

● Rising Stars: Honouring students who showed the most significant progress over the past year.

Honouring students who showed the most significant progress over the past year. ● School Distinction: Recognising top performers in school examinations.

Recognising top performers in school examinations. ● National Distinction: Celebrating students achieving high national benchmarks, including "Exceeding" level in NAPLAN.

Celebrating students achieving high national benchmarks, including "Exceeding" level in NAPLAN. ● International Distinction: Spotlighting champions in international competitions, such as the Singapore and Asian Schools Math Olympiad (SASMO).

Manan also gave an update on Cuemath's upcoming student app, designed to support everyday practice, school curriculum mastery, and test preparation for frameworks like NAPLAN and ICAS. While currently piloting in the US, the app is scaling up to all international markets by the end of December.

"Most of a child's online learning happens at home in one-on-one sessions that families don't always get to see," said Manan Khurma, Founder & CEO of Cuemath. "These awards make that hard work visible. Seeing children celebrated in front of their parents builds the confidence they need to tackle harder challenges as they grow."

The Australia Parent summits also showcased the finals of Cuemath's "Teach It Back Contest." Before the event, students submitted short videos explaining complex mathematical concepts in their own words. The top three entries from each city were screened live, with winners earning cash prizes between AUD 200 and AUD 500.

The initiative reinforces Cuemath's core philosophy: if a child can clearly explain a concept to someone else, they have achieved true mastery rather than rote memorisation.

A New Student App and Future Roadmap

Following a successful debut summit in Dubai earlier this year, the Australian events mark the next phase of Cuemath's global community initiative. During the summits, Cuemath also announced upcoming enhancements for Australian families, including a new student app set to roll out by late December featuring visual curriculum lessons, everyday maths enrichment, and specialized test preparation for NAPLAN, ICAS, and Selective School entry exams.

For more information about Cuemath and its programs, visit cuemath.com.