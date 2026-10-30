Powerball Jackpot Soars to $760 Million for Halloween Drawing After No Winner as Ohio Player Wins $50,000

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29 — No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, and the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $760 million for Saturday's Halloween drawing. In Ohio, a player won $50,000 and nearly 29,000 others took home smaller prizes.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday, Oct. 28, were 11, 13, 16, 47 and 60, with a Powerball of 13. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing was an estimated $716 million. Nobody claimed it, and the prize is now among the largest lottery jackpots of the year.

Saturday's jackpot

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10:59 p.m. EDT. The estimated $760 million jackpot has a cash option of about $326 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to Powerball officials.

The jackpot has been growing since Aug. 12, when a ticket sold in Illinois won an estimated $1.04 billion. That jackpot ranks among the 10 largest in Powerball history.

Ohio winners

According to the Ohio Lottery, thousands of Ohio players won prizes in Wednesday's drawing even though the top prize went unclaimed.

One ticket sold in the state won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

Prizes won in Ohio on Oct. 28:

$50,000: 1 winner

1 winner $200: 30 winners

30 winners $100: 30 winners

30 winners $14: 750 winners

750 winners $8: 8,939 winners

8,939 winners $7: 1,457 winners

1,457 winners $4: 17,663 winners

In total, 28,870 winning tickets were sold in Ohio for the drawing.

The Ohio Lottery has not said where the $50,000 ticket was sold.

No big winners nationwide

Across the country, the drawing also produced no winners of the game's second-tier prize. No ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million, or $2 million with Power Play, according to GamblingNews.

Seventeen tickets nationwide matched four white balls plus the Powerball. Fourteen of them won $50,000 each, and three won $100,000 because the players bought the Power Play option.

The most recent drawings did produce some big prizes. On Monday, Oct. 26, two tickets sold in Florida and Georgia each won $1 million. In the Oct. 21 drawing, a ticket sold in New Jersey won $1 million, and tickets sold in Ohio and Pennsylvania each won $2 million.

Third-largest prize of 2026

At $760 million, Saturday's jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize of 2026 so far, according to Forbes.

The largest was the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in Illinois in August. The second-largest was an $800 million Mega Millions jackpot won by a ticket sold in Florida in July.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at an estimated $463 million ahead of Friday night's drawing.

What a winner could take home

A winner on Saturday could choose either the full $760 million paid in 30 annual installments or the lump-sum cash option of about $326 million.

Most jackpot winners choose the cash option. Federal taxes would cut into that amount significantly.

According to Forbes estimates, mandatory 24% federal withholding would reduce the cash option to about $247.8 million. At the top federal income tax rate of 37%, the winner would be left with about $205.4 million before any state taxes.

State taxes vary widely. New York taxes lottery winnings at up to 10.9%, while Texas, Florida and California do not tax them.

Choosing the annuity would mean annual payments of about $25.3 million before taxes.

Key facts for Saturday's drawing:

Estimated jackpot: $760 million

$760 million Cash option: about $326 million

about $326 million Drawing time: 10:59 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 31

10:59 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 31 Jackpot odds: 1 in 292,201,338

1 in 292,201,338 Last jackpot won: Aug. 12, in Illinois ($1.04 billion)

Record jackpots

Saturday's prize still falls short of Powerball's biggest jackpots.

The largest in the game's history is $2.04 billion, won in California on Nov. 7, 2022. Other billion-dollar jackpots include $1.817 billion won in Arkansas on Dec. 24, 2025, and $1.787 billion shared by winners in Missouri and Texas in September 2025.

Powerball jackpots grow with each drawing that produces no winner, and ticket sales usually rise sharply as the prize climbs. That increase in sales can push the jackpot up faster in the days before a drawing.

A big year for Ohio players

Ohio players have had several large wins this year, according to WKYC.

In Powerball, a $2 million ticket was sold in Powell and a $100,000 ticket in Medina for the Sept. 14 drawing. Earlier in the year, $1 million winning tickets were sold in Mason, Lebanon and Akron.

The state's biggest win of 2026 came in March, when a ticket sold in Van Wert won a $60 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Other big Ohio prizes this year include a $15 million scratch-off win in Kent from the Ohio Lottery's 50th Anniversary game. A Maple Heights player also won the Millionaire for Life jackpot, which pays $1 million a year for life.

How to play

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Adding the Power Play option, for an extra $1, can multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Ticket sales for Saturday's drawing typically close one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the state.

Lottery officials remind players to sign the back of their tickets and to check them carefully, since smaller prizes often go unclaimed. Winners in Ohio generally have 180 days from the drawing date to claim a prize.