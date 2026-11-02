Nine Months After Nancy Guthrie Disappeared Investigators Still Haven't Named a Suspect in Tucson Case

Nine months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home near Tucson, Arizona, investigators have not publicly named a suspect or announced an arrest in the case, which authorities continue to treat as an active kidnapping investigation.

Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, when a relative dropped her off at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Her family reported her missing the next day after she failed to appear for a scheduled church activity. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said early in the investigation that she "did not leave on her own. We know that."

Evidence recovered at the home included bloodstains outside the front door that DNA testing confirmed belonged to Guthrie. A doorbell camera was disconnected around 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1, and video captured a masked individual on the porch roughly 25 minutes later. The FBI released still images and video of the person, described as a man approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a ski mask and gloves, carrying a backpack, and appearing to hold a firearm while tampering with the camera. Guthrie's pacemaker monitoring app also disconnected from her phone in the early morning hours.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI's Phoenix Field Office have led the multi-agency effort. On Oct. 30, as the case approached the nine-month mark, the department stated that the Nancy Guthrie Task Force "continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation." It added that investigators had traveled to Florida earlier in the month "to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case. A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all our partners to solve this case."

Nanos has said the case "isn't cold because we still have evidence that we're working with" and that samples have been sent to specialized laboratories in several states. He has previously described the circumstances as a "targeted kidnapping," stating he believed "whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after." No public identification of the masked individual has been released, and authorities have said no family members are considered suspects.

Multiple communications claiming to be ransom notes have surfaced. One, sent Feb. 2, stated that Guthrie was "safe but scared" and demanded millions in cryptocurrency for her release. A second, received days later, claimed she had died shortly after being taken and attributed the death to a heart-related condition. Authorities released the contents of the two notes in late July. Later purported notes have been examined and, in at least one case, ruled not credible. The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery; the FBI has offered up to $100,000, with additional local rewards bringing the combined total higher.

Savannah Guthrie has made repeated public appeals. In September she said on "Today," "I never let a moment pass, if I get one, to talk about my mom and how much we miss her and love her. My whole family, my sister and my brother and I and all of our extended families, were in such pain. We need help." She added, "We just want our mom home, to give her a proper goodbye. That's all." Earlier statements from the family acknowledged the possibility that Guthrie may no longer be alive while stressing the need for answers: "If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is."

In an August post, Savannah Guthrie wrote, "Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on — because that's what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake — our hearts are in ruins."

Nancy Guthrie has been described by investigators as a vulnerable adult with mobility difficulties, a pacemaker, and a need for daily heart medication. Months before her disappearance, she appeared with her daughters in a "Today" segment filmed in Tucson that highlighted family gatherings, including a visit to a local restaurant. A local reporter who was present recalled the close bond among family members and said Nancy appeared in good spirits and health at the time.

The investigation has drawn national attention and generated thousands of tips. Two people were briefly detained early on and later released; authorities have said release did not equate to formal clearance in all cases. Human remains found in a desert area miles from the home in August were determined not to be connected to the case. Digital and physical evidence continues to be analyzed, with the focus remaining on DNA work and identifying the individual seen on the doorbell camera.

The sheriff's department has urged the public to come forward, stating, "Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation." Tips can be directed to 88-CRIME or the FBI. As of Nov. 1, 2026, Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown, and the case is described by authorities as active and ongoing.