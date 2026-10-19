TUCSON, Ariz. — More than eight months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home near Tucson, the search for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie remains unresolved, with no named suspect, no arrest and no sign of her.

In recent days, the case has drawn renewed attention after a possible human skull fragment was found in the Tucson area, a former FBI agent disclosed that she had received suspicious ransom emails and a neighbor publicly accused authorities of letting the case fade.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, which are jointly investigating through a task force, have said the investigation remains active.

Skull fragment under examination

On Oct. 7, a possible human skull fragment was found in a wash in Oro Valley, a community north of Tucson in the same region where searches for Guthrie have been conducted.

The fragment was turned over to the county medical examiner. As of last week, no findings had been announced and authorities had not linked it to Guthrie's disappearance. Separate remains found in the area in August were also said not to be connected to the case.

Former FBI agent reveals ransom emails

On Oct. 12, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said in an interview with NewsNation that she had received four ransom emails related to the case in April, months after Guthrie disappeared.

The messages included a demand for payment in bitcoin, according to reports. The FBI determined that the bitcoin address did not match anything in its investigation, and the task force has said it does not consider the notes credible.

Coffindaffer said she decided to come forward after learning that others had received similar messages, saying she worried that "other people might be contacted and might fall for the ploy."

In late September, the task force said it had been made aware of "a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," adding that the case remained active and ongoing.

Neighbor voices frustration

Lauren Serpa, a Guthrie neighbor who reportedly received a similar message, publicly criticized the pace of the investigation this week.

"Nancy is being swept under the rug," Serpa wrote on X.

Her comments reflect growing frustration among some members of the public over the lack of progress in the high-profile case.

What happened

Investigators believe Guthrie was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area early on Feb. 1. Her doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m., according to the sheriff.

Blood found on her front porch was later confirmed through DNA testing to be hers. Authorities have said she did not leave her home on her own and that a crime was committed.

On Feb. 10, FBI Director Kash Patel released images and video showing a masked person wearing gloves and a backpack and carrying a holstered handgun at Guthrie's front door around the time investigators believe she was taken.

Investigators have also focused on unknown male DNA found on a glove discovered about 2 miles from her home. Two men were briefly detained and released early in the investigation.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has said members of the Guthrie family have been cleared as suspects.

Ransom notes released

In early August, the sheriff's department released redacted versions of two ransom notes sent to a Tucson television station in the days after Guthrie disappeared, asking the public for help identifying their writer.

The first, sent Feb. 2 and addressed to Savannah Guthrie, demanded payment in bitcoin. The second, sent Feb. 6, claimed that Guthrie had died and was "buried in nature."

Savannah Guthrie urged the public to come forward, saying, "Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes."

The release generated a slight increase in tips, according to the sheriff's department.

Criticism of the investigation

The investigation has faced scrutiny over its handling. In August, The Wall Street Journal reported that sheriff's deputies did not immediately treat the blood on Guthrie's porch as critical evidence and did not seal off the area for hours, allowing reporters, livestreamers and delivery drivers onto the porch.

The report also said investigators spent valuable hours deciding whether Guthrie had been kidnapped or had wandered off.

Nanos disputed the report and has maintained that the investigation is thorough. "This case is not cold," he said in an interview at the time.

The FBI told the Journal that Pima County has always led the investigation and that some requests for federal assistance came late.

Rewards offered

The Guthrie family has offered a reward of $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery, and the FBI has offered an additional $100,000.

A family's ordeal

Savannah Guthrie, a longtime co-anchor of NBC's "Today," has made repeated public appeals for information about her mother. She has described the family's pain and thanked supporters for their help in keeping the case in the public eye.

Investigators continue to review tips, forensic evidence and the ransom communications. Authorities are awaiting the medical examiner's findings on the skull fragment found in Oro Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.