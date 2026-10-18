Sabrina Carpenter Team's Madonna Post Reignites Rumored Feud With Olivia Rodrigo After Chappell Roan Remix

LOS ANGELES — A social media post promoting Sabrina Carpenter's hit collaboration with Madonna has reignited long-running speculation about tension between Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, sparking a heated online debate between the two pop stars' fan bases.

The post, shared by Carpenter's official social media team, promoted her duet with Madonna, "Bring Your Love," with the caption: "collab so good we're still talking about it."

Some of Rodrigo's fans interpreted the timing of the message as a veiled jab at Rodrigo's newly released collaboration with Chappell Roan, according to a report by Geo News. The post quickly set off a so-called "stan war," with fans of both singers trading arguments on X.

Neither Carpenter nor Rodrigo has publicly commented on the post or the renewed speculation.

Timing raises eyebrows

The post came days after Rodrigo released a remix of her song "Expectations" featuring Roan on Oct. 15. The track comes from Rodrigo's third album, "You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love."

The remix marked the first official collaboration between Rodrigo and Roan, who have supported each other for years. Roan toured with Rodrigo as an opening act and performed in August at Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival in Irvine, California. Both artists have worked with producer Dan Nigro, who produced the remix.

Rodrigo announced the collaboration on Instagram, writing that she was "beyond excited" to share the song, which was released alongside a music video.

Because Carpenter's team posted about her own collaboration shortly after the Rodrigo-Roan release, some fans viewed the caption as an attempt to draw comparisons.

Fans divided

Reactions online were sharply divided. Some users expressed surprise that the post came from Carpenter's official team rather than a fan account.

"wait i thought this was a fan account being messy but it's the official team account ??" one X user wrote, according to Geo News.

Others defended Carpenter's team, arguing that the post was simply part of a promotional campaign.

"God forbid they campaign for the grammy, yall take everything so personal," one user wrote.

Another commenter said, "this is not olivia shade," while others noted that the account frequently posts about the collaboration.

A record-setting collaboration

"Bring Your Love," the lead single from Madonna's album "Confessions II," has been one of the year's most prominent pop collaborations.

Madonna and Carpenter debuted the song in April during Carpenter's headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, where Madonna made a surprise appearance to perform "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and the then-untitled duet. The song was officially released later that month.

In September, "Bring Your Love" won best collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards. During their acceptance speech, Madonna joked that Carpenter took five days to respond when she first reached out about working together.

With awards season approaching, both artists' teams are expected to promote their work heavily ahead of Grammy nominations.

The roots of the rumors

Speculation about tension between Carpenter and Rodrigo dates back to 2021, when both former Disney Channel stars were at the center of intense online attention over rumors of a love triangle involving actor Joshua Bassett.

Rodrigo's breakout hit "Drivers License" was widely interpreted by fans as being about the situation, and Carpenter released her song "Skin" shortly afterward, which some listeners viewed as a response.

Both singers have largely avoided addressing the rumors directly in the years since, and neither has confirmed any feud. Carpenter has said in past interviews that the online narratives around the situation were difficult to deal with.

Since then, both artists have become among the biggest names in pop. Carpenter scored major hits with "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," while Rodrigo has released three acclaimed albums and won multiple Grammy Awards.

Online fandom culture

The episode highlights how quickly fan communities can turn routine promotional posts into perceived rivalries. Pop fandoms are known for closely scrutinizing their favorite artists' social media activity and interpreting even minor details as hidden messages.

Some fans urged others not to read too much into the post, noting that official accounts frequently share promotional content during awards campaign season.

Rodrigo is currently on her Unraveled tour in support of her latest album, while Carpenter continues to promote her music and collaborations.

Both artists are expected to be strong contenders when nominations for the next Grammy Awards are announced, which could keep fan comparisons going in the months ahead.