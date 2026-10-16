Sulli Remembered on Seventh Anniversary as KARA's Kang Ji-young and Kim Sun-a Share Emotional Tributes

SEOUL, South Korea — Friends of the late K-pop star and actress Sulli marked the seventh anniversary of her death this week with heartfelt messages on social media, as fans in South Korea and around the world paid tribute to the former f(x) member.

Kang Ji-young, a member of the girl group KARA and an actress, posted several photos of herself with Sulli on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 14, the anniversary of Sulli's death. The two were close friends born the same year.

"I miss you!" Kang wrote, according to South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper.

'Like a soulmate'

Actress Kim Sun-a also shared a lengthy tribute on social media on Thursday.

"It has already been seven years since my friend, who was like a soulmate, passed away," Kim wrote, according to a translation of her post.

Kim said the world without her friend still felt as though it was withering, but that a small light had returned to her life after she brought home Blini, the cat Sulli had raised like a daughter.

The cat, whose full name is Goblin, belonged to Sulli and has been cared for by Kim since the singer's death.

A star gone too soon

Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, was born in 1994. She died on Oct. 14, 2019, at her home in Seongnam, south of Seoul. She was 25.

She began her career as a child actress before debuting in 2009 as a member of the SM Entertainment girl group f(x), which became one of the most popular K-pop acts of its generation with hits such as "Electric Shock" and "Hot Summer."

Sulli left the group in 2015 to focus on acting and later pursued solo music projects and television appearances. She was known for her outspoken personality and for challenging conservative social norms in South Korea, which drew both admiration and harsh criticism.

A documentary on her life

In 2023, a documentary film about her life, titled "Dear Jinri," was released, offering an intimate look at her career, her personal struggles and how she wished to be remembered.

The film was widely viewed as a tribute to her legacy and reignited public discussion about the pressures faced by young entertainers in the K-pop industry.

Sparking debate over online abuse

Sulli had been the target of intense online harassment and malicious comments throughout her career. Her death prompted a nationwide debate in South Korea about cyberbullying and the mental health of celebrities.

In the aftermath, major South Korean internet portals moved to shut down comment sections on entertainment news articles, a step aimed at curbing abusive posts directed at celebrities. Lawmakers also proposed measures to address online harassment.

Friendship with Kang Ji-young

Kang Ji-young's tribute carried particular weight. Weeks after Sulli's death in 2019, Kang's former KARA bandmate Goo Hara, who was also a close friend of Sulli, died as well, deepening grief across the entertainment industry and among fans.

Kang, who later pursued an acting career in Japan before returning to KARA for the group's reunion, has continued to remember both friends publicly.

Fans pay tribute

Each year on Oct. 14, fans post messages, photos and videos honoring Sulli on social media. This year, tributes again spread across platforms, with many fans sharing clips from her performances and expressing how her music and personality continue to inspire them.

Former f(x) members and other entertainers have also marked the anniversary in past years, often posting quietly in her memory.

Lasting legacy

Seven years after her death, Sulli remains one of the most widely remembered figures of her K-pop generation. Many fans credit her with encouraging conversations about women's freedom of expression and the toll of online abuse.

The continued tributes from close friends such as Kang Ji-young and Kim Sun-a reflect the deep personal bonds she formed and the enduring affection felt by those who knew her.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. In South Korea, call 109, the national suicide prevention hotline. In the United States, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. In other countries, local emergency services or crisis lines can provide support.