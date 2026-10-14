LONDON — Princess Anne has overtaken Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, as Britain's most popular member of the royal family, according to new data from polling firm YouGov, marking a rare change at the top of the royal popularity rankings.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have typically led surveys of the royal family's most liked members. But William's aunt saw her popularity rise in the third quarter of 2026, while ratings for the couple dipped, according to YouGov Ratings.

All three royals remain far more liked than disliked, with strongly positive net ratings.

Anne's rise

In the first quarter of 2026, Anne was viewed positively by 62% of respondents and negatively by 7%, giving her a net rating of plus 55.

By the third quarter, covering July through September, 67% viewed her positively while 7% viewed her negatively, raising her net rating to plus 60.

That put her four points ahead of Kate and 10 points ahead of William on net approval, and also ahead of both in the share of people viewing her favorably.

Anne, 76, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is known for her heavy schedule of royal engagements and a no-nonsense, traditional approach to royal duties. She has long been regarded as one of the hardest-working members of the family.

Dip for the Waleses

Kate was liked by 75% of respondents and disliked by 10% in the first quarter, giving her a net rating of plus 65. By the third quarter, 64% viewed her positively and 8% negatively, a net rating of plus 56.

William followed a similar pattern. In the first quarter, 74% viewed him positively and 9% negatively. By the third quarter, positive responses had fallen to 62% and negative responses had risen to 12%, for a net rating of plus 50.

Despite the decline, both remain in strongly positive territory. Polling figures often fluctuate, and a dip over a single period does not necessarily indicate a lasting shift in public opinion.

The change is notable because the couple have dominated recent royal popularity surveys. In YouGov polling released in July, William led with 76% of Britons viewing him favorably, followed by Kate at 74% and Anne at 70%.

At the time, YouGov said William and Kate "continue to be the most positively viewed royals," with figures largely stable over the previous few years.

How the data works

YouGov Ratings collects opinions continuously throughout the year and publishes results quarterly. Most traditional polls, by contrast, are based on fieldwork carried out over a few days, offering a snapshot of opinion at a single point in time.

The different methods can produce different results, and figures from separate YouGov surveys are not always directly comparable.

Boost for the king

King Charles III also saw his ratings improve during the year. In the first quarter, 47% of respondents viewed him positively and 26% negatively. By the third quarter, 53% viewed him positively and 22% negatively, raising his net rating from plus 21 to plus 31.

Harry and Meghan remain unpopular

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saw some improvement in their ratings in the third quarter, which included their return to Britain in August after six years living in the United States. Their popularity in the U.K. remains firmly negative, however.

Harry's net rating improved steadily over the year, from minus 30 in the first quarter, when 55% viewed him negatively and 25% positively, to minus 12 in the third quarter, when 41% viewed him negatively and 29% positively.

Meghan's ratings were more volatile. Her net rating was minus 21 in the first quarter, fell to minus 43 in the second quarter and rebounded to minus 27 in the third quarter, when 49% viewed her negatively and 22% positively.

The couple are scheduled to make their first joint public engagement since their return this week, with a visit to Nottingham.

A traditional figure

Anne's rise comes as King Charles has pursued a slimmed-down monarchy with fewer working royals, prompting debate about the role of members beyond the direct line of succession. Her popularity suggests continued public affection for royals who carry out traditional duties outside the spotlight of the heirs to the throne.

Anne has previously spoken about the value of established approaches to royal work. In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, she said younger generations often want to do things a new way, urging them, "please do not reinvent that particular wheel."

Broader support for the monarchy

Support for the monarchy in Britain has softened since the 1980s, while support for becoming a republic has grown, though it remains a minority view. Younger Britons tend to be less supportive of the institution than older generations.

YouGov has reported that around six in 10 Britons view the royal family and the institution of the monarchy favorably, while about a third view them negatively.

The Waleses could reclaim the top spot in future quarters, as royal ratings frequently shift in response to public appearances, major events and media coverage.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the latest figures.