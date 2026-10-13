LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are divided over where to spend the upcoming holidays, according to an unverified report in the U.S. celebrity magazine In Touch Weekly, which claims the couple disagree about whether to stay in Britain or return to California.

Citing an unnamed source, the magazine reported that Harry would prefer to spend Christmas in the United Kingdom, where the couple moved with their two children in August, while Meghan wants to return to the United States.

According to the report, the source claimed Meghan "can't think of anything worse" than spending the holidays with Harry's family. Neither Meghan nor her representatives have commented publicly on the claim, and the report could not be independently verified.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to the report, and Buckingham Palace typically does not comment on such stories.

What the report claims

According to In Touch's source, Meghan hopes to spend the holidays in California with her mother, Doria Ragland. The magazine connected that wish to the couple's former home in Montecito, noting that Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, recently released a holiday advent calendar inspired by the Montecito house and garden.

Harry, 42, is said to favor staying in Britain, potentially spending time with the family of his late mother, Princess Diana, including his uncle, Charles Spencer. The source also suggested a possible visit with Harry's father, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla.

The source claimed the couple face difficult decisions and remain apart on their plans.

Conflicting accounts

The In Touch report differs in some respects from other recent coverage of the Sussexes' holiday plans.

Days earlier, Page Six reported, also citing an unnamed source, that the couple did not plan to join the king and other senior royals for the traditional Christmas celebrations at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. That report said the family would either remain at the home where they are currently staying in England or return to California for the holidays, and that they would be joined in either case by Meghan's mother.

Both reports rely on anonymous sources, and neither has been confirmed by the couple.

A surprise move to Britain

The Sussexes returned to live in Britain in late August after six years in North America, a move that surprised many royal watchers. The couple have described it as an "extended stay" with their children, 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, and have said they plan to live as an "international family," keeping homes in California and Portugal.

According to Page Six, the couple had considered returning to Britain for several years and plan to stay at least through the end of the school year next summer. Their children are now attending local schools.

Strained family ties

The question of where the Sussexes spend the holidays has drawn attention because of Harry's long-strained relationship with his family.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in early 2020 and moved to North America. In the years that followed, the couple publicly criticized the royal family in interviews, a Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir, "Spare," deepening a rift with his father and his brother, Prince William.

Harry has not spoken with William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in years, according to reports. The brothers were last seen together publicly in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

There have been signs of a possible thaw with the king. Harry is believed to have spoken with his father by phone several times since moving back to Britain, but the two had not met in person as of last week, according to Page Six. The king and queen have spent recent weeks in Scotland and are scheduled to begin a tour of the Caribbean on Oct. 27.

Spencer family connection

Harry's ties to his mother's family have also drawn attention. Charles Spencer recently published a book about Diana, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," which includes claims about King Charles that the monarch's representatives have denied. Harry visited his uncle over the summer, according to reports.

Life in England

Since arriving in Britain, the Sussexes have been photographed enjoying a quieter life in the English countryside. They were seen dining at a 16th-century pub in the Cotswolds, and Meghan recently had afternoon tea with education activist Malala Yousafzai in London.

Harry is also expected to focus on several projects while living in Britain, including the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, and a reported documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death.

Holidays ahead

The royal family traditionally gathers at Sandringham for Christmas, attending a church service on Christmas Day that draws crowds of well-wishers. Harry and Meghan last joined those celebrations in 2018.

Whether the Sussexes ultimately spend the holidays in Britain or California, their plans are likely to remain a subject of intense interest in the coming weeks, particularly given their recent move and the ongoing questions about Harry's relationship with his family.

The couple have not publicly addressed their holiday plans.