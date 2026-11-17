YouTube star MrBeast has released a real-life take on "The Hunger Games." A contestant named Kevin won the $250,000 grand prize after defeating his best friend in a final showdown surrounded by walls of fire.

The video, titled "$250,000 Hunger Games In Real Life," was posted Nov. 14 and drew more than 45 million views within about a day, according to the analytics site vidIQ.

The roughly 34-minute video follows 12 teams competing across a sprawling outdoor arena. Contestants fought with foam weapons until only one remained.

High-tech battle without the violence

The competition was modeled on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novels, in which young people are forced to fight to the death for the entertainment of a wealthy elite. MrBeast's version replaced real violence with technology.

Contestants wore custom vests that registered hits from magnetic foam weapons, eliminating players when they were struck.

"I recreated Hunger Games in real life! We designed custom suits that detect when they're hit by magnetic foam weapons," MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, wrote on X before the video's release. "This is the craziest video we've ever done."

According to a recap of the video, the two-day contest took place in a four-quadrant arena monitored by more than 200 cameras. All the contestants had previously taken part in MrBeast challenges.

Fog, drones and alliances

The game opened at a central cornucopia, a nod to the books, where players scrambled for weapons and supplies. Alliances formed quickly as teams worked to survive the early chaos.

Donaldson served as the game master, controlling the arena from above. He used fog walls that could be triggered remotely to close parts of the arena, forcing contestants into smaller areas and into conflict with one another.

As in the novels, the faces of eliminated players were displayed in the night sky. Instead of the books' projections, the video used 1,500 drones to show who had been knocked out.

A major supply drop added to the tension, as remaining contestants fought over resources and alliances began to break apart.

Game master steps aside

In a surprise twist midway through the video, Donaldson eliminated himself from the game, leaving the competition to the remaining players.

"It's a little weird if it's me," he said of his decision.

The contest then entered its final stretch. A contestant named Juan faced a special golden dagger challenge. Eventually, Peacekeepers rounded up all remaining players to force a final confrontation, another detail drawn from the books.

Best friends face off

The finale came down to two best friends, Kevin and Uthy, who faced each other inside a ring of fire around the cornucopia.

After a tense standoff, Uthy dropped his weapon as a gesture of respect. Kevin then struck him to claim the win.

For Kevin, the prize carried deep personal meaning. He said in the video that he grew up homeless.

"We didn't get a lot of opportunities. Now I got $250,000," he said.

Other contestants also spoke about their motivations. One player, Thea, said she was competing to make a point rather than for the money. "I'm not doing this for the money. I'm sending a message. Girls can do it too," she said.

Criticism online

The video drew some criticism online. Some viewers argued that recreating "The Hunger Games," a story that condemns the wealthy turning human suffering into entertainment, for a large cash prize missed the point of the books.

Before the release, Donaldson pushed back on that idea. "btw it was me and my friends competing so don't worry it's not dystopian, was just for fun haha," he wrote on X.

The idea was not new for Donaldson. He had discussed plans for a real-life "Hunger Games" competition as early as 2025, describing it as a version without the killing.

Timing with new film

The video's release comes just days before "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 20. The film, from Lionsgate and directed by Francis Lawrence, follows a young Haymitch Abernathy in the 50th Hunger Games.

It was not clear whether the video was officially connected to the film's release.

Bigger and bigger stunts

The Hunger Games video is the latest in a string of large-scale challenge videos inspired by popular entertainment. Donaldson's 2021 video "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!," based on the Netflix series, has drawn more than 982 million views.

He also hosts "Beast Games," a reality competition series on Amazon Prime Video.

Donaldson runs the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, with about 526 million subscribers as of mid-November, according to vidIQ.

The success of the Hunger Games video shows the continued appeal of his formula: big prizes, elaborate sets and real people competing in games borrowed from popular culture.