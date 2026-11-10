NYT Strands Answers Today Nov. 10, 2026: Hints, Spangram and Solutions for Puzzle 982 on an Influencer Theme

NEW YORK — The New York Times' Strands puzzle on Tuesday went online, with a theme built around the kinds of videos people scroll past every day on social media.

Strands for Nov. 10, 2026, has the theme "Influentially online." There are seven words to find: six regular theme words and the spangram.

Hints come first, followed by the full answers.

How Strands works

Players tap or drag across letters to form words from the grid, and finding three words not on the list earns a hint that highlights letters to rearrange into one theme word.

The spangram is a word or phrase that spans from one end of the grid to another, though not necessarily opposite ends, and it can be a phrase made of several words.

Theme hints

The theme words are different kinds of online video media usually created by an influencer.

Short answers are a good starting point. Three answers are only four letters long, and one of them is a blend of two words.

Spangram hints

The spangram is a two-word phrase that is another way of saying influencer. It starts with C, ends with R and has 14 letters in total.

Its shape is unusual. TechRadar said the spangram starts on the left side in the fourth row and ends on the left side in the fifth row. It forms a wide horizontal loop across the three middle rows and splits the grid in half.

Today's Strands answers

Spoiler warning: the full solutions follow.

The answers are DEMO, REACTION, REVIEW, SKIT, TUTORIAL and VLOG, and the spangram is CONTENTCREATOR.

The spangram, CONTENT CREATOR, describes the people who make these videos. Each theme word is a common online format: a DEMO shows a product in action, a REACTION video captures someone responding to other content, a REVIEW gives an opinion, a SKIT is a short comedy sketch, a TUTORIAL teaches a skill, and a VLOG is a video blog.

VLOG is the blended word, combining "video" and "blog."

Strategy tips

Because the spangram loops back to the same side of the board, it can be harder to spot than usual. Finding the shorter answers, such as VLOG, SKIT and DEMO, first can clear space and reveal the loop's path.

Longer words like TUTORIAL and REACTION also help by using many letters at once.

Yesterday's answers

Monday's spangram was SHOOTTHEBREEZE, and the theme words were BANTER, CHINWAG, GABFEST, GOSSIP and SCHMOOZE.

A new Strands puzzle appears at midnight in each player's time zone. Strands No. 983 arrives Wednesday.