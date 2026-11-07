NEW YORK — The New York Times' Wordle opened the weekend with a word that looks familiar but is rarely used today. Puzzle No. 1967 uses mostly common letters to spell an old-fashioned verb.

Players get six attempts to find a hidden five-letter word, and the puzzle resets at midnight local time. Wordle No. 1967 is the puzzle for Nov. 7, 2026.

If you want to solve it yourself, stop here. The hints come first and the full answer is further down.

What to expect

Technobezz noted that a familiar-looking word shape hides a less familiar bit of vocabulary in Saturday's puzzle.

Most guides rated the word manageable. Word Cheats said the puzzle has a relatively easy difficulty that may require a hint or two to solve within six guesses.

Hints for Wordle No. 1967

These clues go from gentlest to most revealing.

The first hint is about meaning. Think of talk that keeps going long after you've stopped listening.

The second hint is the type of word. It is a verb for talking at length with little substance.

The third hint covers the letters. The word contains two vowels, A and E, and all five letters are unique, with no duplicates.

The fourth hint pins down the vowels. They are the third and fifth letters.

The fifth hint gives the edges. The word starts with the letter P and ends with E.

That leaves a pattern of P _ A _ E.

Strategy tips

Popular starters should help on Saturday. Four of the answer's five letters are among E, A, R, O, T, L, I, S, N and C, the ten letters that appear most often in Wordle answers. Openers such as CRATE, SLATE or TRACE can confirm several letters at once.

P is the least frequent letter in the set. Players who have found the pattern "_ RATE" or "_ _ A T E" should test words like CRATE, GRATE, IRATE and PLATE to narrow down the first letters.

There is also a useful history clue. One earlier Wordle answer, TAPER, is a true anagram that uses the same five letters in a different order.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: the solution follows.

The answer to Wordle No. 1967 on Nov. 7, 2026, is PRATE.

PRATE means to chatter or talk foolishly and at length. As a noun, it describes trifling talk or talk to little purpose. The word appears in older literature, including Shakespeare, but is uncommon in modern conversation.

It is a first for the game. Records of earlier puzzles show no previous use of this answer.

The opening letter is common in Wordle's history. PRATE is the 121st of 1,967 Wordle answers to begin with the letter P.

Recent Wordle answers

Recent solutions were DRECK on Nov. 6, PARCH on Nov. 5, NUTTY on Nov. 4 and POUCH on Nov. 3.

Saturday's word continues a run of P-heavy answers this week, after POUCH and PARCH.

How Wordle works

Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color: green means the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position, and gray means it is not in the word.

Wordle is edited by Tracy Bennett. A new puzzle comes out at midnight in each player's time zone.

Wordle No. 1968 arrives Sunday.