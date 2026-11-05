NEW YORK — The New York Times' Wordle offered a relatively friendly puzzle on Thursday, but a single vowel and an uncommon ending meant some players still burned through extra guesses before cracking puzzle No. 1965.

The daily word game gives players six attempts to identify a hidden five-letter word and resets at midnight local time. Wordle No. 1965 is the puzzle for Nov. 5, 2026.

Players who want to solve without help should stop reading here. Hints come first, followed by the full answer further down.

How hard is today's puzzle?

Thursday's word rates as one of the easier puzzles of the week by most measures. According to one tracking site, NYT testers rated the difficulty 1.9 out of 6, and the WordleBot average was 3.4 attempts in easy mode and 3.6 in hard mode.

Still, not everyone breezed through. The same site noted the puzzle leans on an uncommon letter pattern that can trip up even regular players.

Hints for Wordle No. 1965

For players who want a nudge without the full answer, here are clues arranged from gentlest to most revealing.

The first hint concerns the type of word. Today's answer is a verb associated with heat and cooking.

The second hint covers the letters. There is one vowel in today's Wordle, and there are no double letters. That lone vowel sits in the second position.

The third hint points to where the word might appear. You might see it in descriptions of roasting grain or intense heat. Another way to think about it: picture a blazing summer afternoon and the urge for a cold drink.

The fourth hint reveals the outer letters. The word starts with P and ends with H.

The final hint is a plain definition. It means to make something extremely dry through heat.

Strategy tips

Players who opened with popular starting words still had plenty of work left. After an opening guess of SLATE, 151 possible words still fit, according to Nerds Chalk.

That relatively high number reflects the word's structure. Because the answer contains only one vowel, guesses packed with vowels give limited information once A is confirmed. Players who spot A early should shift quickly to testing common consonants such as R, C and H.

The ending is the key trap. Words ending in "-ARCH," "-ATCH" and "-AUNCH" can look similar, and players who lock in A and H may cycle through several options. Testing a guess that includes both R and C can help separate the possibilities quickly.

It also helps to think about common word families. Players who identify the final four letters may consider options such as MARCH, LARCH and PARCH, so choosing a guess that tests M, L and P at once can save a turn.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: the solution follows.

The answer to Wordle No. 1965 on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, is PARCH.

PARCH is a verb meaning to dry something severely with heat, scorch its surface, or roast dry grain. A common example is a hot sun that parches farmland, and the word also lives on in the everyday adjective "parched," used to describe someone who is very thirsty.

The opening letter is relatively common in the game's history. Of the 1,965 Wordle answers to date, 120 have started with the letter P.

Recent Wordle answers

Players who missed recent puzzles or want to avoid repeating guesses can review the past several solutions. Recent answers include GRIST on Oct. 28, MOTOR on Oct. 29, SLIDE on Oct. 30, YAHOO on Oct. 31, VIPER on Nov. 1, SCOOT on Nov. 2, POUCH on Nov. 3 and NUTTY on Nov. 4.

Thursday's puzzle breaks a recent run of words built around repeated letters. NUTTY, SCOOT and YAHOO each featured doubled letters, while PARCH uses five different letters.

There are also some echoes worth noting. PARCH shares its "-CH" ending with POUCH from earlier in the week, and both begin with P, a reminder that recent answers can offer subtle clues about common letter combinations, even though the game rarely repeats a solution.

How Wordle works

Wordle gives players six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change color to show progress: green means the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position, and gray means the letter does not appear.

A new puzzle arrives at midnight in each player's own time zone, and the game can be played on The New York Times Games website or in the NYT Games app.

Created by software engineer Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, the game remains one of the most popular daily word puzzles online, with millions of players sharing their colored grids on social media each day.

A new Wordle puzzle, No. 1966, will be available Friday.