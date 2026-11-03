The New York Times' Wordle offered players a familiar everyday word on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but its common letter pattern could easily trip up solvers who guess carelessly.

Wordle No. 1963 is a moderately challenging puzzle. According to the New York Times' WordleBot, as reported by Insider Gaming, the answer takes players an average of 4.3 guesses out of six.

For those who want to solve it themselves, hints come first below, followed by the answer and strategy tips.

Spoiler-free hints

These clues run from gentlest to most revealing.

The word has two vowels and three consonants, and no letter appears twice.

The answer is a noun connected with everyday storage.

Think of keeping something small close at hand.

You might see this word when shopping for a coin holder.

Some animals have one built into their bodies for carrying their young. Kangaroos are the most famous example.

The word starts with P and ends with H, and its two vowels sit side by side in the second and third positions.

Warning: Answer below

Players who want to keep trying should stop reading here.

The answer to Wordle No. 1963 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, is POUCH.

A pouch is a small bag or sack, often closed with a drawstring, used to hold coins, tobacco or other small items. The word also describes the pocket in which marsupials such as kangaroos and koalas carry their young.

POUCH follows Monday's answer, SCOOT, and Sunday's answer, VIPER.

Why it was tricky

POUCH uses mostly common letters, but it falls into one of Wordle's classic traps: words that share most of their letters.

Several common five-letter words end in -OUCH, including COUCH, TOUCH and VOUCH. Players who identified O, U, C and H but guessed one rhyming word after another could quickly burn through their six attempts.

Other words with a similar shape, such as PORCH, PUNCH, POACH and PATCH, also share key letters with the answer and could lead solvers astray.

P is also relatively uncommon as a starting letter. According to one puzzle guide, only 119 of the 1,963 earlier Wordle answers began with P.

Players who opened with a popular starter such as SLATE would have found no matching letters, leaving 225 possible words remaining, according to Nerds Chalk.

Strategy tips for future puzzles

Wordle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, a green tile means a letter is in the correct spot, yellow means it is in the word but in the wrong spot, and gray means it is not in the word.

Here are some ways to sharpen your game:

Break up rhyming patterns. When several words fit the same ending, guess a word that tests multiple candidate first letters at once. For example, a word containing C, T and V could help narrow down COUCH, TOUCH and VOUCH in one turn.

Use vowel-heavy openers. Starting words with several vowels, such as AUDIO or ADIEU, can quickly reveal vowel combinations like the OU in today's answer.

Pay attention to letter positions. Once you know a letter's position, focus on words that fit all confirmed clues rather than guessing randomly.

Balance risk and certainty. Use early guesses to eliminate as many letters as possible, but when you are down to your last two tries, choose words that fit all known clues.

Remember that old answers can return. The New York Times began reintroducing older words into Wordle on Feb. 2, 2026, starting with CIGAR, the game's first-ever answer, according to PC Guide. Players should not rule out a word just because it has appeared before.

Recent answers

Recent Wordle solutions include SCOOT on Nov. 2, VIPER on Nov. 1 and YAHOO on Oct. 31.

About the game

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and became a viral sensation before The New York Times bought it in early 2022. The puzzle is now edited by Tracy Bennett.

Every player solves the same word each day, and a new puzzle is released at midnight local time.

After finishing Wordle, many players turn to the Times' other games, including Connections, Strands, Pips and the Mini Crossword.

Wednesday brings puzzle No. 1964 and a fresh five-letter challenge.