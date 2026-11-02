Nintendo Drops Surprise Pikmin Day Direct as Miyamoto Unveils Switch 2 Demo, Animated Shorts and Secret Caves

Nintendo surprised fans on Halloween with an unannounced video presentation dedicated entirely to its Pikmin franchise, as legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto declared Nov. 1 an official annual holiday for the series.

The Pikmin Day Direct, released Saturday, Oct. 31, with only about 10 minutes of warning, ran roughly 10 minutes and was hosted by Miyamoto, the creator of Pikmin as well as Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

The presentation did not include any new game announcements. Instead, it offered fresh details on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 version of Pikmin 4, a major update for the mobile game Pikmin Bloom and a new series of animated shorts.

Why Nov. 1?

Miyamoto explained the reasoning behind the new holiday with a visual pun. The date's three numeral ones resemble three Pikmin, the small plant-like creatures at the heart of the series. Picturing the tiny characters as the number 1, he said, "that makes November 1st Pikmin Day!"

Nintendo said it will observe Pikmin Day every year starting in 2026. The timing also lands just after the franchise's 25th anniversary. The original Pikmin launched on the GameCube on Oct. 26, 2001.

The company marked the first Pikmin Day with a Nintendo Treehouse livestream on Sunday.

Pikmin 4 comes to Switch 2

The centerpiece of the presentation was Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy, which launches Nov. 12. The game is priced at $69.99 in the United States.

The new edition builds on Pikmin 4, which first released on the original Nintendo Switch in 2023, adding features designed for Nintendo's newest console.

Players will be able to give voice commands to Oatchi, the series' loyal pup companion, using the Switch 2's built-in microphone, and can praise him for a job well done.

The edition also introduces Dandori Academy, a new mode built around the series' signature "dandori," a Japanese term for planning and efficiency. Players race to collect treasure as quickly as possible across a variety of stages.

The mode features exams held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, along with online leaderboards, medals to earn and three difficulty levels. Nintendo said it will release 72 Dandori Academy stages over time.

Free demo arrives Monday

Nintendo also announced a free demo of the Switch 2 edition, available Monday, Nov. 2.

The demo includes the game's opening area and two Dandori Academy stages. Players who buy the full game will be able to transfer their demo save data.

Pikmin Bloom digs into caves

For mobile players, the presentation revealed a major update for Pikmin Bloom, the location-based walking game Nintendo developed with Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go.

The update adds Secret Caves, darker areas where players can explore, battle familiar creatures from the series and uncover hidden treasures. Inside the caves, Pikmin explore independently and begin fighting when they encounter creatures, while players can direct their attacks or whistle to call them back.

The caves are accessed through Cave Maps, which can be found in both Pikmin Bloom and the new Switch 2 edition of Pikmin 4, creating a link between the console and mobile games.

Nintendo gave the update a winter 2026 release window but did not provide a specific date.

The company also promoted Pikmin Bloom Journey, a paid in-person event scheduled for Nov. 21-22 in Kobe, Japan.

Hello! Pikmin shorts

The biggest new reveal was Hello! Pikmin, a series of animated short films produced in collaboration with Nintendo Pictures, the company's animation studio.

The presentation introduced Japanese actress Fuka Koshiba, who will help promote the series and introduced the first short. Nintendo said another episode would follow the next day, with an additional installment later in November. Beginning in December, the company plans to release a new short each month.

The shorts will be available through Nintendo Today, the company's mobile app for news and updates.

The project continues Nintendo's push to expand its characters beyond video games. The company has increasingly invested in film and animation following the box office success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

A niche Direct with a twist

Nintendo Directs typically come with at least a day's notice and often feature major game reveals. The Pikmin Day presentation was unusual both for its short warning and for its narrow focus on a single franchise.

Some observers noted that the lack of advance notice may have been intentional, helping to keep fan expectations in check for a showcase without new game announcements.

Miyamoto said at the start of the presentation that it would not include new game news, dashing hopes among some fans for a reveal of Pikmin 5.

Still, the decision to create an annual Pikmin Day and invest in animated content has fueled optimism that Nintendo plans to keep nurturing the franchise for years to come.

Miyamoto's long-running passion

Pikmin has long been one of Miyamoto's personal projects. The series follows tiny spacefaring explorers, including Captain Olimar, who command armies of colorful Pikmin to gather treasure, battle creatures and survive on a mysterious planet.

The games are known for their blend of strategy and charm, requiring players to manage different Pikmin types with unique abilities. Pikmin 4 introduced Ice Pikmin and Glow Pikmin, along with nighttime expeditions.

Although the series has never matched the sales of Mario or Zelda, it has built a devoted following. Pikmin 4 became the best-selling entry in the franchise after its 2023 release, and Pikmin Bloom has expanded the brand to mobile players worldwide.

The Pikmin Day celebration also comes shortly after Miyamoto received a national award in Japan for his contributions to culture.

Pikmin fans have a busy few weeks ahead. The free Switch 2 demo arrives Monday, followed by the full release of Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy on Nov. 12.

New Hello! Pikmin shorts will continue to roll out through November and monthly after that, while the Pikmin Bloom Secret Caves update is set to arrive this winter.

For Nintendo, the surprise showcase offered a low-key way to celebrate one of its quirkiest franchises and to start a new tradition that could become an annual moment for fans.