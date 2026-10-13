There is no official 2026 ranking of the countries where Pokémon is most popular. The company does not publish a global popularity index. What exists are revenue and download figures for its largest mobile games, and those figures put the United States and Japan first on every major measure.

Pokémon GO, in its first decade through July 2026, generated more than $9 billion and more than 800 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower. The United States accounted for $3.6 billion and 145 million downloads. Japan accounted for $2.4 billion and 30 million downloads. Those two markets produced more than 65 percent of the game's lifetime revenue. The next three revenue markets over the decade were Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada. The top five download markets were the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Indonesia. In the July 2026 anniversary month, AppMagic estimated the U.S. share of revenue at 35 percent and Japan's at 27 percent, with South Korea third at 5 percent for that month.

Pokémon Champions, which launched on mobile in June 2026, showed the same two countries at the top in its first month. Sensor Tower data for June 16 to July 16 put the United States and Japan tied at about 14 percent of downloads, followed by Brazil, South Korea and Thailand. On revenue, Japan led with roughly half the total, followed by the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy. The game reached 10 million combined downloads across platforms in its early weeks.

A third measure, traffic to the fan site Pokémon Showdown in September 2026, put the United States at 40.3 percent of visits, Brazil at 8.5 percent, Spain at 6.3 percent, India at 4.3 percent and the United Kingdom at 4.1 percent.

South Korea does not appear in the top two of the lifetime GO revenue list, but it produced one of the largest physical gatherings of the year. More than 160,000 people attended Pokémon events in Seoul in 2026, including about 40,000 at a festival in Seongsu-dong and 120,000 at a trading-card event in Seoul Forest. Retail collaborations with Korean beauty chains followed.

A practical ordering that stays inside the published numbers is therefore the United States and Japan, then a second tier of Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, Taiwan, India and Mexico or Italy, depending on whether the measure is lifetime GO revenue, recent Champions revenue, or downloads. Brazil ranks high on downloads and low on spending. Japan ranks lower on downloads than on revenue. Those differences are the data. They are not a single league table, and the Pokémon Company has not published one.