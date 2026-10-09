Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire Switch Release Date Leaked for October 8 as Fans Await Nintendo Shadow Drop

Pokemon fans are watching the Nintendo eShop closely after leakers claimed that ports of the classic Game Boy Advance games Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire would arrive on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Neither Nintendo nor The Pokemon Company had officially announced the games or confirmed a release date as of Thursday morning, and no listing had appeared on the eShop. But a string of leaks and hints from an official Pokemon account has convinced many fans that a surprise release, known as a shadow drop, is imminent.

The leaks

The specific Oct. 8 date was first claimed on Sept. 30 by Pokemon content creator Light, who posts on X as Light_88_.

"Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire ports for Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2 will be available on October 8th," the account wrote.

The Japanese Pokemon news account Pokesoku posted a similar claim the same day, labeling it a leak and saying more details would follow. That post mentioned only Ruby and Sapphire.

The reports built on an earlier claim in August from industry insider Shpeshal Nick, who said on X that the Hoenn region games were coming soon.

"Currently, the ports of Pokémon Ruby/Emerald/Sapphire are planned for late September/October," he wrote.

Shpeshal Nick has a mixed track record but has accurately reported some Nintendo news in the past. His claim included Pokemon Emerald, the enhanced 2004 follow-up to Ruby and Sapphire, while the more recent leaks mentioned only the original two games. It remains unclear whether Emerald will be released at the same time, later or at all.

Official account fuels speculation

Speculation surged on Sept. 21, when Poke Times, an official Japanese Pokemon account on X, posted a 30-second clip of crisp, never-before-seen gameplay from Ruby and Sapphire.

The footage showed the player character chasing Mr. Briney and his pet Wingull, Peeko, around their seaside cottage on the outskirts of Petalburg City, one of the games' early locations.

Fans quickly noted that 30 seconds is the exact length of video clips captured by the Switch and Switch 2's built-in recording feature, suggesting the footage may have been taken from a version of the game running on Nintendo's current hardware.

The post did not mention a re-release, and The Pokemon Company has not commented on it.

Following FireRed and LeafGreen

The rumored release would follow the success of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen, two other Game Boy Advance titles that Nintendo released on Switch and Switch 2 in February as part of Pokemon's 30th anniversary celebrations.

Those games were sold individually on the eShop for about $20 each, and more than 4 million people downloaded them in the first six weeks, according to NME.

The ports included small updates, such as an improved filter for inappropriate nicknames and event tickets that let players catch legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh and Lugia.

A dataminer also found code in the FireRed and LeafGreen ports showing that the games can recognize Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald, a sign that the Hoenn titles may have been planned all along. Gen 3 games could originally trade Pokemon with one another using a link cable.

Nintendo has also announced that FireRed and LeafGreen will become compatible with Pokemon Home, the company's cloud-based storage and trading service, this month. That could allow players to transfer Pokemon from the classic games into modern titles.

Classic games return

Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire first launched in Japan in November 2002 and in North America in March 2003. They introduced the third generation of Pokemon, the Hoenn region and 135 new creatures, including starter Pokemon Treecko, Torchic and Mudkip and legendaries Groudon, Kyogre and Rayquaza.

The games also added features that became series staples, including Pokemon abilities, natures and double battles.

Ruby and Sapphire were remade for the Nintendo 3DS in 2014 as Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, but the original versions have never been officially available on modern Nintendo consoles. Fans have long requested their return.

Additional Hoenn-themed activity has fueled the speculation, including an upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game set featuring Rayquaza.

Busy time for Pokemon

The rumored release comes during a busy period for the franchise. Pokemon Legends: Z-A launched last year, and the next mainline games, Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, are scheduled for release in 2027 exclusively on Switch 2.

Classic re-releases offer The Pokemon Company a way to keep fans engaged between major new games while appealing to longtime players nostalgic for the Game Boy Advance era.

If Nintendo follows the same approach it used for FireRed and LeafGreen, Ruby and Sapphire would likely be sold separately as digital downloads on the eShop rather than included with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

FireRed and LeafGreen were announced only about a week before their release, so a surprise launch with little or no advance notice would not be unusual.

Until Nintendo or The Pokemon Company makes an official announcement, however, the Oct. 8 date remains a rumor. Leaked dates sometimes shift, and some claims never pan out.

Fans hoping to play the games should check the Nintendo eShop and official Pokemon channels for confirmation.