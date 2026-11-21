Thousands of Steam users reported problems with Valve's gaming platform late Friday night. Players described trouble signing in, loading the app and connecting to the service, according to outage-tracking websites.

Reports began climbing sharply at about 11:47 p.m. Eastern time Friday, or 04:47 UTC Saturday, according to the tracking site IsItDownRightNow. The site logged more than 1,600 problem reports within an hour, compared with about 62 at the same time on a typical day. Reports peaked at about 1,460 in a single 15-minute window.

The disruption appeared to be continuing into early Saturday morning in the eastern United States, the site's data showed.

Valve, which owns and operates Steam, had not commented on the reports at the time of writing. The company had not confirmed an outage or said what might be causing the problems.

What users are reporting

User reports submitted to outage trackers pointed mainly to problems connecting to Steam's servers and logging in.

On StatusGator, users in the United States described sign-in failures, apps that would not load, and an error code labeled "E502 L2." Another tracker, Instatus, showed that most reports in the hour before the spike involved server connection problems, followed by login issues.

The reports came mostly from the United States, which typically accounts for the largest share of Steam problem reports on these sites. Smaller numbers of reports came from Europe and other regions.

It was not clear how many of Steam's tens of millions of users were affected. Outage trackers rely on user-submitted reports and automated checks, so they show the scale of complaints rather than confirmed technical failures. Some independent monitoring services that test Steam's public websites continued to show them as reachable during parts of the night. That suggests the problems may have hit some features or users more than others.

Second disruption this week

The reports come just days after a much larger disruption on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

That evening, Steam went offline during what users described as maintenance, taking down online features including downloads, the Friends list, cloud saves and the Steam Store, according to XDA Developers. More than 30,000 reports were logged on Downdetector at the peak of that disruption.

Services were restored by about 6:35 p.m. Eastern time that day, as Downdetector reports fell sharply, XDA Developers reported.

Steam typically carries out routine maintenance on Tuesday evenings, U.S. time, and brief interruptions during that window are common. Friday night's spike came outside that usual schedule, however.

Outage trackers also showed several smaller bursts of reports throughout the day Friday, before the larger late-night spike. Each lasted around 15 to 20 minutes.

Why it matters

Steam is the world's largest digital storefront for PC games. Players use it to buy and download games, receive automatic updates, store saved games in the cloud, chat with friends and join multiplayer sessions. The service runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, and also powers Valve's Steam Deck handheld.

Because many games rely on Steam for sign-in and online features, problems with the platform can prevent players from launching titles or joining online matches, even when the games themselves are working normally.

The timing of Friday night's disruption, at the start of the weekend, means it came during one of the busiest periods for PC gaming.

The service routinely hosts millions of players at the same time. Monitoring site SteamDB recorded nearly 1.9 million players online during a check Friday afternoon.

What affected users can do

While Valve has not issued guidance, users experiencing problems can take several steps:

Check official channels. Valve and Steam's support pages and social media accounts are the most reliable sources for confirmed updates.

Valve and Steam's support pages and social media accounts are the most reliable sources for confirmed updates. Use offline mode. Players who were already signed in before the disruption may be able to launch some single-player games through Steam's offline mode.

Players who were already signed in before the disruption may be able to launch some single-player games through Steam's offline mode. Avoid repeated login attempts. Repeatedly trying to sign in during a wider disruption is unlikely to help and may trigger temporary security lockouts.

Repeatedly trying to sign in during a wider disruption is unlikely to help and may trigger temporary security lockouts. Restart the app and check connections. If problems continue after the service recovers, restarting Steam, the computer or the home router can help rule out local issues.

If problems continue after the service recovers, restarting Steam, the computer or the home router can help rule out local issues. Wait before reinstalling. Users should not delete or reinstall games during a possible outage, since the problem is likely on the server side.

Users should not delete or reinstall games during a possible outage, since the problem is likely on the server side. Watch purchases. Anyone who tries to buy a game during the disruption should check their account and payment history once service returns, to avoid duplicate charges.

History of disruptions

Steam has experienced periodic outages over the years. Most are tied to scheduled maintenance, unexpected server problems or very heavy traffic during big sales and major game launches.

Most disruptions last between a few minutes and a couple of hours, and Valve usually restores service without issuing a detailed public explanation.

It was not immediately clear whether Friday night's problems were related to Tuesday's maintenance outage.

Valve did not immediately respond to the reports.