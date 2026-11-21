Microsoft Outlook users reported problems with the email and calendar service Friday, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. The reports came as Microsoft finishes rolling out a fix for a separate problem that has left some users unable to see their contacts.

Downdetector said user reports showed problems with Outlook, which offers email, calendar, contacts and task tools across web, PC, Mac and mobile devices as part of Microsoft 365.

At the time of writing, Microsoft had not publicly confirmed a new outage. It was not immediately clear how many users were affected or what problems they were having.

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users, so its figures may not reflect the full scope of a disruption.

Contacts fix rolling out

Separately, Microsoft has been working on a problem that may prevent some users from viewing contacts and Speed Dial entries in Microsoft Teams and in Outlook desktop and mobile apps.

According to Microsoft's status page, the company was deploying a code fix to repair the remaining affected contacts, and the rollout was due to finish by Friday, Nov. 20. Microsoft said it was monitoring the deployment.

It was not clear whether Friday's user reports were related to that issue.

Last week's major outage

Friday's reports came eight days after a major outage that left many Outlook users unable to send or receive email.

The outage began on Nov. 12 and lasted about 24 hours, affecting organizations in more than 70 countries. Users had trouble connecting to their Exchange Online mailboxes, and email delivery was delayed even after service began returning.

Microsoft apologized and said the disruption was caused by a combination of a software bug, a traffic surge and reduced server capacity. The company said it was not a cyberattack.

Microsoft's 365 Status account later said the company had completed efforts to address the underlying issue and restored service to the remaining affected customers and regions.

Other services affected Friday

Downdetector also flagged problems Friday with Microsoft 365, Apple Pay and Starbucks. There was no indication the reports were linked.

The incidents add to a week of technology disruptions at major companies, which officials have said do not appear to be connected.

Why it matters

Outlook is one of the world's most widely used email services. Many businesses rely on it for daily communication, scheduling and meetings, so even short disruptions can delay work and block access to important messages.

What users can do

Users having trouble with Outlook can:

try switching between the web version, desktop app and mobile app check Microsoft's 365 Status account on X or the service health page for updates ask their IT administrator to check the Microsoft 365 admin center for details

It was not immediately clear when any problems would be resolved.