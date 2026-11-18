Hackers broke into a widely used website tool and used it to plant malicious code on some of the world's most visited websites. The code was aimed at stealing cryptocurrency and payment card details and at breaking into iPhones, according to security researchers.

Visitors to websites belonging to 178 organizations were targeted on Monday, Nov. 16, according to researcher Scott Helme, who found the attack. Affected sites included those of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, IKEA and the BBC, according to Reuters and other reports.

The attackers did not break into the companies' own systems directly. Instead, they slipped malicious JavaScript into Optimizely, a third-party platform that many companies use to test and customize their websites. Websites that used the tool then served the harmful code to their visitors.

What the code tried to do

According to Helme, the scripts were designed to carry out several kinds of theft at once.

They tried to swap cryptocurrency payment addresses for the attacker's own wallet, so that users sending crypto would unknowingly send it to the hackers. They also tried to capture payment card numbers as users typed them in, steal browser cookies, which can be used to hijack logged-in accounts, and take screenshots.

Helme's firm, Report URI, said it found the malicious code in 188 of the 1,611 Optimizely scripts it checked.

The cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock also reported evidence that the websites served malicious code to visitors.

iPhones a key target

The attack was aimed especially at users of Apple's iPhones and iPads.

For visitors on those devices, the code tried to load one of two known exploit kits, Coruna and DarkSword, through a hidden part of the webpage. These kits are designed to take over an iPhone just by visiting an infected website, without the user downloading an app or clicking a link.

According to MacRumors, Coruna targeted older software, from iOS 13 through iOS 17, while DarkSword targeted iOS 18. Researchers also found code aimed at the newest iOS 26, but it appeared limited to gathering information about devices.

Both exploit kits were documented earlier this year by Google and security firms including iVerify and Lookout. Coruna has been reported to be ineffective against the latest versions of Apple's software.

It was not clear whether any iPhones or iPads were actually compromised. Reuters said it could not immediately confirm whether the code was used successfully on each site or how far any resulting hacks spread.

Optimizely responds

Optimizely confirmed the incident. According to BleepingComputer, the company said attackers exploited a flaw in its account signup process, which allowed them to add malicious code that websites using the platform then loaded.

Optimizely said the flaw has been fixed, the malicious code removed and affected customers notified.

Most of the infected scripts appeared to have been cleaned up by Monday evening, according to an analysis cited by financial news outlets. The same analysis estimated that about $7,000 in cryptocurrency had flowed to wallets linked to the attackers, though that figure could not be independently verified.

Companies react

Several of the affected companies said they were looking into the incident.

Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorized changes to its Optimizely scripts and had disabled them as a precaution, according to Reuters. Equifax said it had stopped using Optimizely and found no evidence that its own systems were compromised.

IKEA said it was working to determine whether there was any impact on its digital services and customers.

Apple, Zoom, HSBC and CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Supply chain risk

The attack is a stark example of what security experts call a supply chain attack, in which hackers hit a single widely used vendor to reach many targets at once.

Because companies often load code from outside providers to run analytics, advertising and testing tools, a breach at one provider can expose visitors across hundreds of websites, even when the companies' own systems are secure.

What users should do

Security experts urged Apple users to update their iPhones and iPads to the latest available software, which protects against the known exploit kits. They said the step is especially important for anyone who visited an affected website on Monday.

Users who entered card details on an affected site on Monday may want to watch their statements for unusual charges. People who sent cryptocurrency should double-check that the wallet addresses they used were correct.