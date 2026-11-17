CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple released the second developer beta of iOS 27.3 on Monday, expanding its upgraded Siri AI with new abilities to answer health questions and understand entire web pages, as the company prepares a broader public release next month.

The update, build 24C5049d, arrived nearly two weeks after the first iOS 27.3 beta was released on Nov. 3. Apple is expected to release iOS 27.3 to the public in December.

iOS 27.3 is the biggest update to iOS 27 since the operating system launched in September, according to MacRumors. It brings some features Apple showed off earlier this year, along with all-new capabilities.

Siri gets health smarts

The headline addition in beta 2 is Siri AI's new ability to answer questions about health information. With the user's permission, Siri can access data from the Health app and answer questions about activity and other health metrics.

The feature arrives alongside a redesigned Health app, which returned in the first iOS 27.3 beta.

'Ask About Page' in Safari

Siri AI can now use an entire webpage in Safari as context, including content that is not visible on screen. The feature, called Ask About Page, lets users ask Siri questions about a long article or web page without scrolling through it.

That builds on earlier Safari updates in iOS 27.3, which added vertical tabs and Siri controls to organize and manage open tabs.

More languages and devices

Apple is also expanding Siri AI to more languages and devices. In beta 2, Siri AI added support for Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Turkish and Norwegian.

Siri AI is also coming to the Apple TV 4K, second- and third-generation models, through tvOS 27.3 beta 2.

On the iPad, iPadOS 27.3 adds support for a Siri Mode in the Camera app, along with Visual Intelligence features that work with the Apple Pencil.

The iOS 27.3 release is also expected to bring early Apple Intelligence features to China, according to Macworld.

Siri works across Apple's apps

The second beta builds on a large set of Siri AI features added in the first iOS 27.3 beta, which gave the assistant new in-app actions across many of Apple's built-in apps.

Siri can now perform tasks in Calendar, Files, Journal, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Preview, Reminders, Safari, Shortcuts and Weather.

In Mail, Siri can unsubscribe users from mailing lists and undo recently sent messages. In Photos, it can favorite and rotate images, edit pictures, and rename people and pets. In Files, users can create folders, rename files and organize documents using their voice.

In Calendar, Siri can create events with invitees, locations and video call links. In Weather, it can add saved locations and toggle severe weather alerts.

The expanded actions were a promised part of the Siri upgrade but did not make it into the initial iOS 27 release in September.

Apple Watch features

iOS 27.3 also supports new Audio Intelligence features for the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, which require watchOS 27.3.

Siri Recap takes notes on conversations throughout the day and produces AI-generated summaries, while Live Rewind lets users replay recent audio. Users can set time- and location-based schedules to control when Siri Recap runs.

Usage limits for cloud AI

Not all changes expand access. According to Macworld, iOS 27.3 introduces daily usage limits for cloud-based Apple Intelligence features, with an unspecified number of daily uses.

When it's coming

The iOS 27.3 beta is available to registered developers, and a public beta typically follows. Apple has not announced a release date, but the update is expected to reach all users in December.

As with all betas, features may change before the final release.