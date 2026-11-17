Users reported problems with Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot from Elon Musk's company xAI, early Tuesday, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The cause and scale of the problems were not immediately clear. xAI had not publicly acknowledged an outage at the time of writing.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users. It does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem, and a rise in reports can sometimes reflect local connection issues rather than a platform-wide failure.

Mixed signals from trackers

Outage monitoring sites gave conflicting readings. The monitoring service Instatus showed no user reports about Grok in the previous hour and listed the service as up.

Other trackers have recorded elevated complaints in recent days. One, isitdownrightnow, reported a partial outage last week, with problem reports running well above normal levels in the United States.

Monitoring site StatusGator has also flagged possible problems with Grok in recent weeks, including a partial outage affecting Grok's bot features on X, according to its status history.

xAI's own status page did not list an open incident for Grok early Tuesday.

What users typically see

During past disruptions, Grok users have reported the chatbot failing to respond, slow loading and being unable to sign in. Some have reported error messages saying something went wrong and that Grok was not responding.

Others have reported problems with Grok's integration on X, the social media platform also owned by Musk, where the chatbot can be summoned to answer questions in posts.

Users of the Grok.com website have previously reported server errors, including Error 521, which indicates that the site's web server could not be reached.

About Grok

Grok is a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, the company Musk founded in 2023. It offers conversational assistance, answers questions and can draw on real-time information from posts on X.

The chatbot is available through the X platform, a standalone website and mobile apps for iOS and Android. Some features are reserved for paying subscribers.

xAI has marketed Grok as having a more irreverent personality than rival chatbots, with what the company describes as witty responses.

Grok also offers an application programming interface, or API, that lets developers build its models into their own software. Problems with the service can affect those businesses as well as individual users.

Past outages

Grok has experienced several disruptions this year.

On Sept. 3, a major outage lasted about 14 hours, according to Instatus. User reports peaked at more than 4,600 an hour, and the tracker said there was no update from Grok during the incident.

That day, xAI's status page listed Grok's Android app as experiencing an outage while the web and iOS versions appeared to be working, according to monitoring site Entireweb.

The tracker outage.report recorded smaller disruptions on Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, each lasting from about 10 minutes to just over an hour.

Instatus counted 37 Grok outages in the last 90 days, most of them brief.

What users can try

Users having trouble with Grok can first check xAI's official status page, which lists confirmed incidents for the Grok apps, Grok on X and the API.

If the status page shows no problems, the issue may be local. Common steps include refreshing the page, logging out and back in, clearing the browser cache, updating the app or switching between the app and the website.

Users accessing Grok through X can also try the standalone Grok app or website, since problems sometimes affect only one version of the service.

If there is a wider outage, those steps are unlikely to help, and users may need to wait for xAI to restore service.

Busy period for AI services

The reports come during a turbulent stretch for the AI industry. Technology stocks have fallen sharply in recent days amid the leadership crisis at chipmaker Nvidia, a key supplier to AI companies including xAI.

Other AI services have also faced reported problems recently. Users reported issues with OpenAI's ChatGPT on Monday afternoon and evening, according to Downdetector.

Early Tuesday's reports

It was not immediately clear whether the latest reports reflected a broad outage, problems with specific features or scattered local issues.

Users can follow xAI's official status page and Grok's account on X for updates on any confirmed problems.