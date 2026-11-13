Aged care providers are being urged to turn unused rooftops into financial relief for residents, better facilities and more activities.

Aged care providers should be required to investigate how much of their own electricity they can generate before asking older Australians and their families to shoulder further cost increases, according to Australian commercial energy company Agile Energy.

Agile Energy is one of Australia's fastest-growing clean-energy companies, delivering large-scale solar, battery and electrification solutions for the commercial, industrial, healthcare and property sectors.

The company designs, finances, builds and operates integrated clean-energy systems that help businesses reduce costs, decarbonise operations and participate in virtual power networks.

With deep engineering expertise, financial discipline and a long-term ownership mindset, Agile Energy is redefining how organisations generate, store and trade electricity creating measurable financial and environmental performance across

Australia's transition to a smarter, more resilient energy future.

Agile Energy's founder and CEO, Jack Kapoor, is calling for staged minimum solar generation targets for suitable aged care facilities, arguing the sector must become more aggressive about reducing avoidable operating costs.

He said Australia's aged care affordability challenge demands more than another conversation about who pays.

"Older Australians cannot keep being treated as the answer to every rising expense," Kapoor said.

"Families are already making incredibly difficult financial decisions. The aged care industry needs to demonstrate that they are examining every credible opportunity to operate more efficiently.

"If you have substantial usable roof space and significant electricity demand, doing nothing about solar should require an explanation."

An empty rooftop could be a missed opportunity for residents

Kapoor said suitable aged care facilities have an opportunity to use rooftop solar to supply daytime operations, with batteries storing electricity for later use where the economics stack up.

Solar can reduce purchased electricity, while the value of adding storage depends on each facility's consumption, tariffs, installation costs and system design.

"The roof should be considered part of the facility's financial strategy," Kapoor said.

"Every dollar of verified net savings creates a choice to relieve pressure on residents, improve facilities or deliver more of the services that make life enjoyable.

"The question is whether providers are prepared to pursue those savings and make residents part of the benefit."

Stop making every improvement another extra

Kapoor urged the industry as a whole and individual operators to commit a transparent share of energy savings to resident services and amenities.

That could include upgraded communal areas, improved cooling, additional activities or subsidised bus trips and outings.

"Investment in technology, enhanced recreational facilities and activities, specialty dining experiences and upgraded shared spaces can significantly enrich residents' quality of life," Kapoor said.

"Currently the aged care model involves asking residents to meet additional costs which for many Australians is becoming unsustainable. I believe we should be focusing on whether smarter management of the sector's energy costs could help to cover more operating costs.

"Solar will not solve every funding problem in aged care. However, that is no excuse to ignore a cost that can potentially be reduced."

From electricity customer to energy participant

Kapoor said providers should also assess opportunities to earn revenue from surplus generation or battery participation in virtual power plants, subject to network approvals, market arrangements and commercial viability.

He stressed that export income should be assessed realistically, with reducing the facility's own purchased electricity often the first priority.

"Some sites may be able to generate additional income. Others will achieve their strongest result by using more of their own electricity," Kapoor said.

"Either way, the objective should be a measurable financial benefit after financing, maintenance and operating costs."

For providers unable to fund installations upfront, energy-as-a-service arrangements and funded power purchase agreements can offer another pathway. Under Agile Energy's funded PPA model, the company retains ownership of the infrastructure and supplies electricity under an agreed contract.

"Providers should compare the lifetime costs, responsibilities and savings. The funding model needs to serve the facility."

Solar targets with teeth and savings residents can see

Kapoor called for mandatory energy assessments, staged minimum solar generation percentages for technically suitable facilities and public reporting of results.

Targets should reflect roof condition, shading, electricity demand and connection constraints, with justified exemptions where installation is unsuitable.

"Targets must be grounded in proper engineering assessments and the practical realities of each facility. But allowing facilities with suitable rooftops and a viable business case to do nothing is equally unacceptable," Kapoor said.

He said solar and batteries should also be assessed for resilience, while retaining the emergency power arrangements required to protect residents.

"Battery backup needs specialist design. Installing panels does not mean a facility can simply switch off its generators," Kapoor said.

"The sector is at a tipping point on affordability. We need safer, smarter energy investment and a clear answer to the most important issue facing our ageing society at the moment – how can we improve the sector for the benefit of residents."

About Agile Energy

Agile Energy is one of Australia's fastest-growing clean-energy companies, delivering large-scale solar, battery and electrification solutions for the commercial, industrial, healthcare and property sectors. The company designs, finances, builds and operates integrated clean-energy systems that help businesses reduce costs, decarbonise operations and participate in virtual power networks. With deep engineering expertise, financial discipline and a long-term ownership mindset, Agile Energy is redefining how organisations generate, store and trade electricity creating measurable financial and environmental performance across Australia's transition to a smarter, more resilient energy future. Further information can be found at: agileenergy.com.au