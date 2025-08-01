London, UK — July 31, 2025

The cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp sell-off over the last 24 hours, resulting in close to $1 billion in liquidations across futures and leveraged positions. Among the hardest hit were altcoins, with XRP falling approximately 2.5%, Dogecoin tumbling over 9%, and Solana down about 7%. These rapid price movements triggered significant margin calls, fueling the downward pressure .

Alongside market turbulence, environmental concerns around crypto mining continue to intensify. Recent studies highlight that Bitcoin mining alone contributes millions of metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually, drawing increased regulatory attention worldwide.

In this challenging environment, JA Mining offers a dependable alternative for crypto enthusiasts seeking steady income without exposure to price swings. By providing fixed daily returns denominated and paid out in US dollars, the platform protects users from market volatility while maintaining transparent earnings.

"No matter how the market moves, our users know exactly what their daily income will be," said a spokesperson for JA Mining. "This certainty is especially valuable in times like these."

Clear, Fixed-Return Mining Contracts

JA Mining's cloud mining contracts come with transparent terms — a set investment amount in USD, a defined short duration, and a guaranteed daily payout in dollars:

Mining Contract Examples (Updated July 2025)

LTC Classic Miner – $200 | 2 Days | $7/day → Total: $14

DOGE Innovative Miner – $2,420 | 3 Days | $86.88/day → Total: $260.63

DOGE Quality Choice – $12,500 | 3 Days | $535/day → Total: $1,605

For more plans, please visit the official website: https://jamining.com

Environmentally Responsible Mining

Recognizing increasing scrutiny on mining's carbon footprint, JA Mining operates exclusively on renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric and solar power. This commitment not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also ensures operations are resilient amid tightening regulations.

A Stable Choice Amid Market Uncertainty

As the crypto landscape continues to face unpredictable swings and regulatory pressures, JA Mining's approach offers clarity and peace of mind. For investors wary of volatile markets but interested in crypto income, its fixed USD-denominated contracts present a low-risk, transparent solution.

About JA Mining

JA Mining is a global cloud mining platform offering fixed-return contracts settled in USD, covering leading cryptocurrencies like XRP, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. Powered by renewable energy and automated management, it provides users worldwide with a stable and transparent way to earn crypto income without price risk.

Start now, no need to wait: click to download the APP and register to get $100 to start 0 cost mining

Media Contact:

JA Mining

info@jamining.com

www.jamining.com