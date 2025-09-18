BeMine, a global leader in cloud mining services, is excited to announce the launch of its Golden HarvestAutumn Campaign, running from September 15 to November 30, 2025. This seasonal promotion is designed to empower both new and existing users with unprecedented opportunities to expand their mining power, maximize returns, and prepare for the historically bullish winter months in the cryptocurrency market.

Harvest Season Comes to Cloud Mining

Autumn has always been a symbol of harvest and preparation for winter. In the same way, BeMine users can now "sow" their mining seeds by acquiring new or upgraded mining capacities — and then "harvest" their results as the crypto market enters one of its strongest growth cycles.

Key Highlights of the Golden Harvest Campaign:

Massive Discounts – Up to 70% Off Mining Equipment Users can purchase powerful mining hardware at record-low prices, making cloud mining more accessible than ever.

Users can purchase powerful mining hardware at record-low prices, making cloud mining more accessible than ever. Exclusive Welcome Bonus – "FIRST LEAF" New users receive an additional +10% boost to their first purchased hashrate for 1 week. (One-time bonus per account.)

New users receive an additional for 1 week. (One-time bonus per account.) Seasonal Progress Bar with Rewards A gamified autumn-themed Harvest Bar lets all users earn exclusive bonuses and incentives as they increase their mining power.

A gamified autumn-themed Harvest Bar lets all users earn exclusive bonuses and incentives as they increase their mining power. Autumn Achievements & Special Rewards Personalized achievements in the user dashboard bring unique collectibles and bonus perks to active miners.

Personalized achievements in the user dashboard bring unique collectibles and bonus perks to active miners. New Seasonal Statuses – "CRYPTO BEAST" and "FIRST LEAF" Engage in cloud mining like never before with thematic autumn badges that highlight user activity and community spirit.

Why Join BeMine's Autumn Campaign?

BeMine stands out in the cloud mining industry by offering one of the lowest entry barriers on the market. Users can purchase mining equipment in shares, gradually building up a full device, while all costs are distributed proportionally. This unique model opens the door for both newcomers and experienced miners to participate without heavy upfront investments.

Autumn is statistically the best season to enter crypto mining — as the winter and spring months historically bring increased demand for hardware and rising network difficulty, making early preparation a crucial advantage.

"Since 2018, BeMine has been committed to making mining accessible for everyone — from first-time crypto enthusiasts to professional investors. With Golden Harvest, we are not only offering our biggest discounts ever, but also empowering users to prepare for the strong winter season ahead" - Team BeMine

About BeMine

Founded in 2018, BeMine has already sold over 184,200 TH/s of mining power, mined more than 700 BTC, and built a trusted community of 400,000+ registered users worldwide. The platform has been ranked Top-1 cloud mining service by Bitcoin.com and Coingape.com.

Learn more and join the Golden Harvest