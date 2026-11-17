Users reported problems with OpenAI's services, including its ChatGPT chatbot, starting Monday afternoon, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. Complaints continued into the night.

Downdetector said in a post on X that user reports indicated problems with OpenAI beginning at 4:03 p.m. Eastern time on Monday. The post, published at 8:54 p.m., asked users how the problems were affecting them and used the hashtag #OpenaiDown.

Monitoring data shared on the DesignTAXI community forum showed reports beginning to rise at around 3:55 p.m. Eastern time.

OpenAI had not publicly acknowledged a widespread outage at the time of writing, and its official status page did not list an incident for Monday.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users. It does not confirm the cause or scale of a problem.

Reports continue into the evening

The monitoring service StatusGator showed a steady stream of user reports about OpenAI through Monday evening, with new reports still arriving after 9 p.m. Eastern time. StatusGator also briefly flagged a warning for the service on Monday.

Reported problems included the ChatGPT app failing to load and file uploads failing because of connectivity issues.

Other monitoring sites showed ChatGPT as operational, meaning the problems may have affected certain features or groups of users rather than the entire service.

ChatGPT Work issues

Some users reported problems with ChatGPT Work, the chatbot's mode for completing tasks such as creating and editing files.

In a post on OpenAI's developer community forum, one user said the execution environment for ChatGPT Work had been unavailable since Monday. The user reported seeing error messages including "Some tools are temporarily unavailable" and "No usable execution environment is available."

According to the post, ChatGPT could still respond to messages normally, but the Work mode could not create or read simple files. The user said the problem appeared on multiple devices and on a separate family member's account.

It was not clear how many users were affected by the issue or whether it was connected to the broader reports on Downdetector.

A string of recent problems

Monday's reports follow several disruptions to OpenAI's services in recent days.

On Nov. 11, OpenAI investigated an outage affecting logins, sign-ups and several ChatGPT features. According to monitoring site IsDown, which tracks OpenAI's status page, the problems lasted about 10 hours.

On Nov. 14, OpenAI reported elevated errors affecting ChatGPT billing and ads billing, which were later resolved.

According to IsDown, earlier incidents this month included problems with file uploads, ChatGPT conversations and other features, some lasting several hours.

The monitoring service Pulsetic counted more than 100 incidents involving ChatGPT between mid-August and mid-November, ranging from minor feature problems to wider disruptions.

Why outages matter

ChatGPT is one of the most widely used AI tools in the world. Millions of people use it for work, school and personal tasks, and many businesses depend on OpenAI's technology through its developer platform.

When ChatGPT or OpenAI's other services go down, it can disrupt everything from writing and research to customer service tools and software built on OpenAI's models.

Paying subscribers, including those on business plans, have increasingly voiced frustration on OpenAI's forums about recurring problems with newer features.

What users can try

People having trouble with ChatGPT can first check OpenAI's official status page, which lists confirmed incidents and their progress.

If the status page shows no problems, users can try refreshing the page, logging out and back in, clearing their browser cache or switching to a different browser or device. Using the ChatGPT app instead of the website, or the other way around, can also help.

If the problem is a wider outage, those steps are unlikely to work, and users may need to wait for OpenAI to restore service.

Developers using OpenAI's API can check the status page for specific components, since problems may affect some models or features but not others.

Monday's reports

It was not immediately clear whether Monday's reports reflected a single widespread problem, issues with specific features such as ChatGPT Work, or scattered local disruptions.

The reports came during a busy period for the AI industry, with investors focused on technology stocks and leadership turmoil at chipmaker Nvidia, the leading supplier of AI hardware.

Users can follow OpenAI's official status page and its social media accounts for updates on any confirmed issues.