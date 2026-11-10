NEW YORK — Discord users reported problems with the popular chat and gaming platform on Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector, though the company's official status page showed no confirmed outage.

"User reports indicate problems with Discord since 6:34 AM EST," Downdetector said in a post on X, asking users how they were affected.

The reports appeared to build through the early morning. Figures from Downdetector pointed to a surge in reports at 6:44 a.m. Eastern time, with Discord reportedly down for hundreds of users, and some users also turned to StatusGator to report trouble accessing the service.

No official outage confirmed

Discord had not acknowledged any problems as of Monday morning. According to Discord's official status page, the company was reporting "All Systems Operational" when outage tracker isuptime checked at 14:01 UTC, or 9:01 a.m. Eastern time.

Independent monitoring also showed the website responding normally. UptimeRobot said its probes could reach discord.com, with its latest automated check at 13:25 GMT on Nov. 9 from North America detecting no unusual response times or error codes.

The gap between user reports and official status is common in early-stage disruptions. Crowd-sourced trackers like Downdetector rely on user submissions and can pick up localized or partial problems, such as login failures, voice chat issues or app glitches, that may not trigger an official incident. A rise in reports does not necessarily mean the entire service is down.

Problems elsewhere on the internet

The Discord reports came as several other online services showed issues. As of 14:01 UTC, isuptime said 10 other services it tracks were also reporting problems, including a partial system outage at Cloudflare, degraded service at Twilio and a partial outage at Elastic.

There was no confirmed link between those incidents and the Discord reports. Cloudflare provides networking and security services for a large share of websites, and problems there have previously disrupted multiple platforms at once.

Recent history

Discord has had several disruptions in recent weeks. Its last officially logged outage was on Oct. 31, 2026, titled "Issues establishing voice call."

The platform also had a longer disruption earlier this fall. StatusGator recorded a Sept. 11, 2026, outage lasting 1 hour and 58 minutes, along with a warning period of 1 hour and 19 minutes that day.

Most incidents are resolved fairly quickly. IsDown said that when Discord goes down, incidents typically resolve within 90 minutes.

StatusGator, which has monitored Discord since August 2018, says it has collected data on more than 735 outages affecting Discord users.

A widely used platform

Disruptions to Discord can affect millions of people. As of July 2026, Discord was the 46th most visited website in the world, according to Similarweb. The service, which began as a chat tool for gamers, is now widely used by online communities, study groups, creators and businesses for messaging, voice and video calls.

What users can do

Users experiencing problems can take several steps to determine whether the issue is on Discord's end or their own:

Check the official status page. Discord's status page reports confirmed incidents by component, such as messaging, voice, API and media.

Discord's status page reports confirmed incidents by component, such as messaging, voice, API and media. Restart the app or try another device. Switching between the desktop app, browser and mobile app can help determine whether the issue is device-specific.

Switching between the desktop app, browser and mobile app can help determine whether the issue is device-specific. Check your connection. Restarting your router or switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data can rule out local network issues.

Restarting your router or switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data can rule out local network issues. Clear cache or update the app. Outdated versions or corrupted cache files sometimes cause login and loading problems.

Outdated versions or corrupted cache files sometimes cause login and loading problems. Watch official social channels. Discord typically posts updates on its official X support account during confirmed incidents.

If problems are widespread, the best option is usually to wait for the company to resolve them, since most user-side fixes will not help during a platform outage.

What's next

It was not immediately clear what caused Monday's reported problems or how many users were affected. Discord had not commented publicly as of Monday morning.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.