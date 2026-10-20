Paramount+ Down? Users Report Problems With Streaming Service Starting Monday Morning, Downdetector Shows

NEW YORK — Paramount+ users reported problems with the streaming service Monday morning, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which flagged a rise in user complaints beginning at about 10:39 a.m. EDT.

Downdetector posted an alert on X saying user reports indicated problems with Paramount+ starting at that time, and it invited affected users to share how the issues were affecting them under the hashtag #ParamountDown.

It was not immediately clear how many users were affected, which features of the service were experiencing problems or what caused the disruption. Paramount, the streaming service's parent company, had not publicly commented on the reported issues as of late Monday morning.

The service's public status page, which tracks the health of some of its systems, had not listed any incidents for October at last check.

What users may be experiencing

Problems reported during streaming outages typically include difficulty logging in, apps failing to load, videos that won't play or keep buffering, error messages and live TV streams that cut out.

Paramount+ offers a mix of on-demand movies and TV shows, original series and live programming, including CBS broadcasts in many markets, live sports and news. Disruptions can affect some or all of those features, depending on the cause.

Downdetector compiles reports from users who say they are having trouble with a service, along with other online signals. An alert means complaints have risen above normal levels for that time of day. A spike in reports does not necessarily mean a system-wide failure; problems can be limited to certain regions, devices or features.

A string of recent reports

Monday's reported problems follow several smaller disruptions in recent weeks, according to independent outage trackers.

StatusGator, which monitors online services, recorded user-reported Paramount+ issues on Oct. 6, when users had trouble loading the app or logging in for more than an hour, and on Oct. 3, when video streaming problems were reported for about half an hour.

The tracker also recorded a longer disruption on Sept. 23, when users reported streaming and video playback problems lasting nearly six hours. None of those incidents was acknowledged on the service's official status page, according to StatusGator.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is one of the largest streaming services in the United States. It had about 81.6 million subscribers as of June 1, 2026.

The service is owned by Paramount Skydance, the media company formed after Skydance Media's merger with Paramount Global. It is home to programming from CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and other brands, along with Showtime content and original series.

The platform has been expanding its library this year. In July, Paramount Skydance folded the BET+ streaming service into Paramount+, moving its programming into a dedicated BET hub on the platform.

Paramount+ also carries live sports, including NFL games broadcast on CBS, which can drive heavy traffic during peak viewing times.

What to do if Paramount+ isn't working

Users experiencing problems can try several steps:

Check Paramount+'s official social media accounts and help center for updates.

Close and restart the Paramount+ app, or log out and log back in.

Restart the streaming device, smart TV or router.

Make sure the app is updated to the latest version.

Try a different device, such as switching from a TV app to a web browser, to determine whether the issue is device-specific.

If the problem is caused by a wider outage on Paramount's end, users will likely need to wait for the company to resolve the issue.

Streaming outages

Outages at streaming services can stem from a range of causes, including server problems, software updates, network issues, heavy traffic or problems with third-party providers such as content delivery networks and cloud services.

Disruptions are often resolved within minutes to a few hours, though high-profile outages during major live events can draw widespread attention and frustration from subscribers.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.