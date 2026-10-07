Ciara Miller and her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, were eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars" on Tuesday, the fourth celebrity departure of Season 35, after a jazz scored 21 and a viewer vote that did not save them.

The result combined judges' scores with votes cast online and by text, the show's usual split. Miller, known from "Summer House," and Armstrong were not the lowest scorers of the night. Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson finished last on the leaderboard with 13 for a samba. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold scored 19 for a rumba. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik scored 20. Miller's 21 tied Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess, Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, and Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa. The audience vote is what separated a mid-pack score from a departure.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas led the night with 25 for a waltz. Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, and Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach each scored 24. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov scored 23. Higgins, Glenn, Shum, Dewan and Frech are the couples the leaderboard now treats as the contenders. The Len Goodman Mirrorball is still weeks away. The next episode airs Tuesday, Oct. 13, on ABC.

Miller's exit follows Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart, eliminated the previous week on Yacht Rock Night, and Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten, sent home on Viral Hits Night after a 12 that tied for the low score of that episode. Hanson had scored 18 for a foxtrot to "What a Fool Believes" and still left, another case in which the judges' number was not the whole ballot. De Laurentiis was the one night the lowest score and the elimination matched.

The judging panel is Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. A 21 from three judges is a 7 average, a passing mark on this show and not a sentence. Rodriguez's 13 is the mark that usually draws the bottom-two conversation. He stayed. Miller, with a score eight points higher, did not. That is the format working as designed: a dance the judges liked less can survive if the phone vote is larger, and a dance they liked more can end if it is not.

Season 35 opened with a cast that mixed athletes, actors and reality-television names. Glenn, an Olympic figure skater, has been near the top of the scoring since the early weeks. Frech, a Paralympian, has matched her. Dewan and Shum come in with dance backgrounds the judges have been marking in the 8s. Miller's run ended in the band of 21s, where four couples landed and only one went home.

The show did not publish the vote totals. It does not. The public record is the score, the pairing and the result: Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong, jazz, 21, eliminated. Twelve celebrities remain. The lowest score of the night is still in the competition. The next cut is Oct. 13.