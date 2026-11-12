The latest interest rate rise is tipped to push already struggling Australian businesses to the wall, with higher borrowing costs, pressure on customers and flow-on increases from suppliers threatening to squeeze margins from every direction.

Agile Energy executive and respected industry expert, Nick Stavroulak, is urgently calling on business owners to investigate solar and battery solutions before another round of cost pressures leaves them without room to move.

Agile Energy is one of Australia's fastest-growing clean-energy companies, delivering large-scale solar, battery and electrification solutions for the commercial, industrial, healthcare and property sectors. The company designs, finances, builds and operates integrated clean-energy systems that help businesses reduce costs, decarbonise operations and participate in virtual power networks. With deep engineering expertise, financial discipline and a long-term ownership mindset, Agile Energy is redefining how organisations generate, store and trade electricity creating measurable financial and environmental performance across Australia's transition to a smarter, more resilient energy future.

Stavroulak said businesses need to stop treating energy investment as something to consider when conditions improve.

"For many businesses, solar is the ideal means to generate income and cut costs," Stavroulak said.

"If you are fighting to protect your margins and keep your business profitable while a large, suitable rooftop sits there doing nothing, you need to investigate what that roof could be saving you and generating for you.

"Sadly, this rate rise may be what finally forces some businesses to look at solar. Once they understand the numbers, they will wonder why they didn't investigate it years ago.

"As we know, it often takes a near catastrophe for people to act."

Your customers have less money and your suppliers want more

Stavroulak said the danger of the latest round of rate rises extends beyond repayments on a business loan.

"When households spend more servicing debt, there is less available to spend with businesses. When suppliers face higher financing costs, they often seek to pass those costs along," he said.

"Business owners can find themselves caught between customers resisting price increases and operating expenses that keep climbing.

"You cannot control the Reserve Bank but you can examine how much electricity you buy, when you buy it and whether generating your own would cost less."

He said manufacturers, warehouses, commercial properties and other businesses with suitable roofs and substantial daytime electricity demand should prioritise a detailed assessment to determine how much solar they can install and how quickly.

Put your roof to work

Stavroulak said funded power purchase agreements enable eligible businesses to access solar without purchasing the installation upfront.

Under Agile Energy's funded PPA model, Agile Energy owns the infrastructure and the business pays an agreed rate for the electricity supplied.

"Businesses often assume solar means finding a large amount of capital or taking out another equipment loan. That is not the case at all," Stavroulak said.

"A funded PPA offers a different approach. The revenue generated through a business' rooftop solar pays for the system and reduces the business' energy costs at the same time. It is a win win for every one."

He urged businesses to urgently scrutinise their electricity bills, warning that escalating supply charges and other fixed fees are creating a worsening cost trap, with businesses paying more just to stay connected, even as they cut consumption.

Act quickly to save your business

Given the economic climate, Stavroulak said the most urgent starting point for solar should involve using solar electricity within the business to reduce the amount purchased from the grid. Batteries further compound the financial benefits by enabling the business to shift energy use, better managing peak demand as a result.

Many businesses are also able to earn revenue through the sale of surplus electricity and participation in virtual power plants.

"Your roof has the potential to become a productive business asset. For many businesses across the country, solar will mean the difference between surviving and dying in this challenging environment," he said.

Don't wait until the business is in crisis

Stavroulak urged owners to act quickly.

"Waiting until you cannot pay the bills makes every decision harder," he said.

"Investigating your options now gives you time to understand your needs and choose a financially sound provider.

"Solar will not rescue every struggling business. However, for a suitable operation, continuing to overlook it could mean paying more for electricity than necessary, month after month.

"Before cutting another shift, shelving another investment or passing another increase to customers, find out what your rooftop could do for your bottom line. Solar could mean the difference between staying afloat and not making it."

About Agile Energy

Agile Energy is one of Australia's fastest-growing clean-energy companies, delivering large-scale solar, battery and electrification solutions for the commercial, industrial, healthcare and property sectors. The company designs, finances, builds and operates integrated clean-energy systems that help businesses reduce costs, decarbonise operations and participate in virtual power networks. With deep engineering expertise, financial discipline and a long-term ownership mindset, Agile Energy is redefining how organisations generate, store and trade electricity creating measurable financial and environmental performance across Australia's transition to a smarter, more resilient energy future. Further information can be found at: agileenergy.com.au