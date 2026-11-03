Yancoal Shares Drop 6.4% as Energy Sell-Off Spreads to Coal Miners With Oil Sinking on Iran Talk Hopes

SYDNEY — Shares of Yancoal Australia fell more than 6% on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy stocks, including coal miners.

Yancoal stock fell 39 cents, or 6.43%, to close at A$5.68, its low for the session, after trading as high as A$5.88. About 3.8 million shares changed hands. The company's market value fell to about A$7.5 billion.

Coal miners slide

The decline was part of a broad sell-off in Australian energy stocks after oil prices plunged overnight on hopes for U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Other coal miners also fell. Whitehaven Coal dropped more than 4%, and New Hope Corp. lost 5.4%.

Yancoal was down about 4.9% in late morning trading before extending its losses into the close, according to Market Index.

Coal and oil prices often move together as part of the broader energy complex, and investors appeared to sell energy stocks across the board as the outlook for energy prices shifted.

Oil falls

West Texas Intermediate crude traded near $96 a barrel after falling 7.4% on Monday, while Brent fell below $105, according to Capital Brief.

The decline came after Iran's president said his government had been given greater authority to negotiate and U.S. President Donald Trump signaled potential progress.

Production update

Yancoal reported in October that its attributable saleable coal production for the first nine months of 2026 rose 4% to 29.2 million tonnes.

The company's average realized coal price rose to A$170 per tonne in the third quarter. Investors have also been watching the integration of the Kestrel mine.

Below yearly high

Yancoal shares have traded between A$4.76 and A$9.06 over the past 52 weeks, and Tuesday's close leaves the stock well below its high.

Before Tuesday's drop, the stock had gained about 16% this year, according to Market Index. Over the past 12 months, it is up about 1.6%.

Energy sector weakness

The energy sector was the worst-performing sector on the Australian market on Tuesday, while the broader S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34%.

What's next

Yancoal's shares are likely to remain sensitive to energy prices and developments in the Middle East. A lasting peace deal could pressure energy prices further, while renewed fighting could send them higher again.

Investors will also watch thermal and metallurgical coal prices and demand from major Asian markets.