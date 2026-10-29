Ernie Johnson Says This Season Is His Last on Inside the NBA After 37 Years, Leaving Charles Barkley in Tears

Ernie Johnson, the longtime host of "Inside the NBA," said Wednesday that the 2026-27 season will be his last on the show. He is ending a 37-season run at the desk of one of sports television's most popular studio programs.

The 70-year-old broadcaster announced the decision in a video posted on social media. He then discussed it on air with co-hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, and Barkley became visibly emotional.

"This will be my last season," Johnson said. "Totally my decision. It's just time."

'A get-to job'

Johnson said he has always looked at hosting the show as a privilege rather than an obligation.

"This is my 37th year, and I've long described it as a get-to job," he said.

He said he long ago set a test for when he would walk away. "I've always vowed that if that ever became more of a challenge than it is a joy, then I'll know it's time to step away," Johnson said. "I know after 37 seasons, it's time."

Health and family

Johnson said health concerns and a desire to spend more time with his family weighed on the decision.

"For nearly two years now, I've dealt with heart issues, had bypass surgery 14 months ago," he said.

He stressed that he is doing well and that the decision was not ordered by a doctor. "I feel great. So this isn't a case where my doctor said, 'you need to stop working,'" Johnson said.

He said his health scare made him value time at home even more. "Going through that has made me treasure even more every second with my amazing wife of 44 years," he said.

Johnson and his wife, Cheryl Ann, have five grandchildren.

'Not retiring'

Johnson made clear he is not leaving broadcasting altogether.

"Just to be clear, I'm not retiring," he said. "Just cutting back."

He will continue to host NCAA March Madness coverage for TNT Sports and CBS and work on other projects. He has also started a production company, 32 Bow Ties, which will focus on feel-good sports stories. The name is a nod to his trademark neckwear.

"So this is by no means the end. It's just a turning of the page," Johnson said. "And I'll forever cherish every chapter we have written with 'Inside the NBA.'"

Barkley emotional on set

The announcement led to an emotional segment on the show.

Barkley, who has worked alongside Johnson for more than two decades, teared up as he reflected on their partnership. He described Johnson as the leader of the crew and said Johnson was the main reason he joined the show.

"It's been an honor and privilege to work with you all this time, thank you," Barkley told Johnson.

Smith recalled his first days on the program and credited Johnson's energy with building a winning atmosphere on set. O'Neal said he had long admired Johnson's character and professionalism. The segment ended with the four men expressing their love for one another and describing themselves as brothers.

In his video, Johnson thanked his co-hosts and the show's production staff.

"It's been an honor to share so many nights, decades actually, at the desk with my brothers, Kenny, Charles, and Shaq," he said.

Barkley's future in question

Johnson's decision is likely to bring big changes to the show. Barkley has said repeatedly that he will not continue without him.

On "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in September, Barkley said he had agreed to stay on only after Johnson asked him for two more years.

"Me and Ernie are a package deal," Barkley said at the time. "So right now, unless Ernie changes his mind, next year is my last year 100 percent."

He added on the podcast: "But I'm hoping the show keeps going on ESPN. But if Ernie retires after next year, I'm done."

Barkley has not formally announced his own departure since Johnson's news. Reports have mentioned possible successors, including Jalen Rose, whom Barkley has praised, as well as Draymond Green and Vince Carter. No decision has been announced.

ESPN has not said whether "Inside the NBA" will continue after Johnson leaves.

From TNT to ESPN

Johnson joined Ted Turner's TBS in 1989 after working in local news in Georgia. He became the full-time host of "Inside the NBA" in 1990.

Over the next three decades, the show became a fan favorite for its loose, unscripted mix of basketball analysis and comedy. It has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards, and Johnson is a six-time Emmy winner himself.

The program's future was in doubt after TNT lost its NBA media rights following the 2024-25 season. Under a settlement between TNT Sports and the league, the show is now produced by TNT and licensed to ESPN and ABC, keeping the crew together for a new era.

Johnson thanked both networks. "I so appreciate the leadership at TNT and ESPN for allowing the show to continue," he said.

Tributes pour in

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Johnson's influence on the league.

"Few people have shaped the way fans experience the NBA as profoundly as Ernie Johnson," Silver said in a statement. "We are grateful for Ernie's extraordinary impact on our league."

Johnson has also become known beyond basketball for his grace and faith during difficult times, including his 2006 battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and his family's adoption of children with special needs.

He gave up his role on TBS's Major League Baseball postseason coverage last year. He also missed the opening rounds of this year's NCAA Tournament before returning to host the Final Four.

One more run

Johnson is expected to host "Inside the NBA" through the end of the 2026-27 NBA playoffs.

His final season sets up a long farewell for a crew many fans regard as the gold standard of sports studio shows. For Johnson, the focus now is on enjoying the ride.

"It's just time," he said.