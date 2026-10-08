Kylie Jenner Is Set to Star and Produce a Hulu Thriller About a Bachelorette Weekend That Turns Deadly

Kylie Jenner is set to make her first major scripted starring role in "Bachelorette Weekend," a thriller in which she plays a bride found dead in a pool, and she will executive produce it with her sister Kim Kardashian, according to Deadline.

The title is a working one. Hulu is finalizing a straight-to-series order. The show was created by author and screenwriter Lauren Oliver and comes from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment. It is based on an unpublished book by Flora Collins. In the series, a bachelorette weekend turns deadly when the bride is murdered and her closest friends become suspects. Jenner's part is described as the "North Star of the series," the figure the story reconstructs.

Deadline reported that the script was sent to Kardashian to produce and that she thought of Jenner for the lead. Jenner came on after her sister brought her the project. Neither sister was quoted in the first accounts. Hulu had not announced the order.

Jenner, 29, has one film credit in a fictionalized version of herself. She appeared in Charli XCX's mockumentary "The Moment," released in January by A24, in a short scene with the musician. "Bachelorette Weekend" would be the first time she carries a scripted series under her own name rather than a satire of it.

Kardashian's producing list is the template. She stars in and executive produces the Hulu legal drama "All's Fair." She is set to headline and produce the Netflix film "The Fifth Wheel" and to executive produce the Netflix series "Calabasas" and the unscripted "Team Moms: Baseball," which premiered on Paramount+. Her scripted acting break was as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in "American Horror Story: Delicate" in 2024, opposite Emma Roberts. She first appeared in "Disaster Movie" in 2008.

A straight-to-series order, if it closes, skips a pilot. That is a network betting on the name and the book rather than on a test episode. Jenner's company is Kylie Cosmetics and a share of the family brand. A Hulu thriller is a different business. The plot puts her character in the pool in the opening premise, then builds the series on what led there. The deal, as of the Deadline report, was still being finished. The sisters had not yet said on camera why this was the first one.