The Gilded Age Season 4 Premieres on HBO as Critics Hail a Darker, Juicier Return for Julian Fellowes' Drama

NEW YORK — "The Gilded Age" is back, and critics say HBO's lavish period drama has never been more confident.

The fourth season of Julian Fellowes' series about New York high society in the 1880s premiered Sunday night, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

The new season consists of eight episodes, with new installments airing weekly on Sunday nights.

What's new this season

The fourth season picks up several months after the events of Season 3, with the city's elite still navigating romance, family feuds and the delicate business of social standing.

The premiere episode, titled "Ring the Bells," sets up an upcoming visit from President Grover Cleveland that throws the van Rhijn household into an uproar.

Much of the opening episode centers on legacy, including Agnes van Rhijn's determination to preserve her family's name in American history.

The marriage of railroad tycoon George Russell and his socially ambitious wife Bertha faces mounting strain this season, a storyline critics have singled out as one of its most compelling.

Peggy Scott, the Black writer whose world has been a key part of the series, faces a new dilemma after accepting a marriage proposal at the end of last season. Critics praised the show for continuing to explore the lives of upper-class Black Americans in the era.

The premiere also touches on political themes, as Peggy's reporting on violence against Black citizens in the South and the president's response prompts Ada Forte to reconsider the presidential dinner, to her sister Agnes' dismay.

Returning cast

The season brings back the show's ensemble cast, including Christine Baranski as the imperious Agnes van Rhijn and Cynthia Nixon as her gentle sister Ada Forte.

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector return as Bertha and George Russell. Louisa Jacobson plays Marian Brook, and Denée Benton returns as Peggy Scott. Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Kelley Curran, Taylor Richardson and Ben Ahlers also appear.

Critics weigh in

Early reviews have been largely positive, with many critics saying the series has hit its stride.

Decider's Meghan O'Keefe called the series "the closest thing on today's TV buffet to high end caviar," praising it as decadent and indulgent, and describing the new season as the show at its most confident.

Seattle Times critic Moira Macdonald wrote that the season is lavishly costumed and beautifully acted. She noted that the show had a slow start when it premiered in 2022 but has steadily improved, adding that the new season has plenty of twists.

Tom's Guide described the season as darker, juicier and even more watchable, calling it a deliciously soapy treat with a terrific ensemble, though it noted that a few storylines stumble.

Collider said the show is pushing into darker territory without losing sight of its identity.

Several reviewers also praised the costumes, with one saying they top every previous season, and highlighted Coon's performance as Bertha.

Not every review was without reservations. Some critics said certain romances, including the relationship between Marian and Larry Russell, remain less compelling than other storylines, and that some twists feel familiar.

A growing hit

"The Gilded Age" has grown into one of HBO's most popular dramas. During its third season, premiere-night viewership grew for five consecutive weeks, and the series was up 20% in viewership compared with the previous season, according to HBO.

When HBO renewed the show for a fourth season last year, Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama series and films, cited the show's viewership highs.

The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television. It was created by Fellowes, the Oscar-winning writer best known for creating "Downton Abbey."

How to watch

New episodes of "The Gilded Age" Season 4 air Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on HBO and stream on HBO Max.