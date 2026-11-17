Ignoring an email takes one click, declining a LinkedIn message takes seconds and cancelling a video meeting barely requires an explanation, but put two people across a table from each other and the entire dynamic changes.

Australian executive engagement and business development company, Dot Com Marketing Group, known as DCMG, warned businesses have become so dependent on digital communication that many have forgotten one of the most powerful tools in sales: getting people into the same room.

DCMG specialises in organising intimate, invitation only executive roundtables designed to connect businesses with senior decision makers and create genuine commercial opportunities. Founded by Nicholas Stavroulakis and Michael Galatoula and headquartered in Sydney, DCMG has delivered engagements across more than 15 countries throughout Australia, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. The organisation with businesses across artificial intelligence, software development, cloud security and enterprise technology, providing end to end executive engagement, targeted delegate acquisition, market research, thought leadership and relationship driven business development.

DCMG cofounder Nicholas Stavroulakis said there is an enormous difference between rejecting something on a screen and saying no to another human being sitting directly in front of you.

"It is incredibly easy to say no when the person isn't there because you can ignore an email, delete a message or simply never respond," Stavroulakis said.

"Sit across the table from somebody and you listen differently, ask questions, explain concerns and give the other person an opportunity to respond.

"It doesn't mean people agree to something they don't want, but it means the conversation actually happens, and that can be enormously powerful."

The easiest person to reject is someone you have never met

DCMG brings carefully selected senior decision makers together for focused, face-to-face roundtable discussions that go beyond the reach of mass digital marketing and large-scale conferences. These meetings give participants the time and access to build trust, explore business opportunities and develop lasting commercial relationships.

Cofounder and Director of Global Partnerships Michael Galatoula said businesses can spend enormous amounts generating leads without ever creating relationships with the people behind them.

"Having someone's email address, phone number or LinkedIn profile doesn't mean you have a relationship with them," Galatoula said.

"If I have never met you, spoken properly with you or know anything about you, deleting your sales email is incredibly easy.

"Once we've sat together, had a conversation and established some common ground, you're no longer another name appearing on my screen."

A no can become the start of the conversation

Stavroulakis said face to face meetings provide something emails and texts cannot: the ability to understand why somebody is hesitant and respond immediately.

"Some of the most valuable information in a business conversation is what wasn't written in the proposal," he said.

"Someone might say they aren't interested, but sitting together gives you an opportunity to ask why and discover that the real issue is completely different from what you assumed.

"An email can't read the room, notice hesitation or change direction because the conversation has uncovered another opportunity."

Galatoula said the objective is not to pressure somebody into saying yes.

"The real advantage is that a no doesn't necessarily end the conversation," he said.

"Someone can say, 'No, that doesn't work for us', and instead of receiving a two word rejection by email, you can ask what would work, what their priorities are and whether there is another solution.

"Sometimes the most commercially valuable conversation starts after somebody says no."

Human attention is becoming the scarce commodity

DCMG has delivered executive engagements across more than 15 countries and works with organisations across artificial intelligence, software development, cloud security and enterprise technology.

Stavroulakis believes the explosion of AI generated communication will make genuine human interaction increasingly valuable.

"We can now produce more emails, messages and sales approaches faster than at any other point in history, which means executives are competing with an extraordinary amount of noise," he said.

"The rare commodity isn't communication anymore. It is someone's genuine attention.

"If a senior decision maker gives you an hour around a table, you have something far more valuable than another email open or LinkedIn impression."

Around 80 percent of DCMG's revenue comes from repeat or referred customers. In one recent case, a client closed a deal within two months of an executive engagement, reportedly generating a 25 times return on investment.

Galatoula said businesses need to reconsider what successful business development actually looks like.

"A database containing thousands of names can look impressive, but names don't buy from you, people do," he said.

"The question shouldn't simply be how many leads did we generate, but how many meaningful relationships did we create with people who could genuinely become customers or partners.

"Technology can introduce people and help maintain relationships, but it cannot replace two people sitting across a table and deciding whether they trust each other enough to do business.

"Sometimes the most powerful sales technology available is still two chairs and a table."

About DCMG

DCMG is an Australian executive engagement and business development company specialising in intimate, invitation only executive roundtables designed to connect businesses with senior decision makers and create genuine commercial opportunities. Founded by Nicholas Stavroulakis and Michael Galatoula and headquartered in Sydney, DCMG has delivered engagements across more than 15 countries throughout Australia, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

DCMG works with businesses across artificial intelligence, software development, cloud security and enterprise technology, providing end to end executive engagement, targeted delegate acquisition, market research, thought leadership and relationship driven business development.

www.dcmgroup.com.au