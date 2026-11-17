SEOUL, South Korea — Days before South Korea's high-stakes college entrance exam, listings offering to rent out artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses have appeared on secondhand trading platforms. Some sellers are even promising to show renters how to use the devices, raising fresh alarm over possible cheating.

The 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, known as the CSAT or "suneung," will be held Thursday. Education authorities have banned smart glasses from exam sites for the first time and warned that students caught wearing them will have their results voided.

Rentals by the day

A total of 16 posts offering AI glasses for rent appeared on three secondhand trading platforms over the past month, according to a review by South Korean news agency Newsis. Some listings drew more than 4,800 views and up to 30 chat inquiries.

One seller offered AI glasses for 35,000 won (about $24) a day and promised to explain how to use them and add any functions the renter wanted, according to the reports.

Another advertised rentals at 70,000 won for one day or 130,000 won for two days, with a notice welcoming customers taking midterms, finals and certification exams. A listing on another platform charged 80,000 won a day on weekdays and 100,000 won on weekends.

Some sellers told prospective customers the devices were already fully booked for exam day, according to the reports.

The short-term rentals allow people to use glasses that can cost close to 1 million won without buying them.

Renters seek AI that solves questions

Demand has also come from people looking for specific capabilities. One would-be renter posted that they wanted glasses that could solve problems using AI services such as ChatGPT or Gemini, and offered to rent them for three to five days, according to Newsis.

Some AI smart glasses use built-in cameras to capture what the wearer sees and connect to a smartphone, which sends images to AI tools. Answers can then be displayed on the lenses or delivered through built-in speakers.

The Korea Times reported last week that one model of AI glasses it tested was able to solve four CSAT math questions in about 10 seconds.

Experts warn of harder detection

Experts warned that rented devices could make cheating harder to trace.

Moon Hyung-nam, a professor at Sookmyung Women's University, told Korean media that rented equipment leaves no personal usage history on a test-taker's own devices, making it more difficult to investigate suspected cheating afterward.

He said authorities should focus on strengthening exam management and supervision systems rather than relying only on attempts to ban rentals.

Police crackdown

South Korean police have formed a task force and begun a crackdown on the illegal distribution of devices that can be used for cheating, according to HuffPost Korea.

Concerns grew after reports of AI glasses being used in other exams. Data from the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, disclosed during a parliamentary audit in October, showed five cases involving AI smart glasses at state-run qualification exams this year. Four involved glasses made by Chinese company Rokid and one involved Meta glasses.

Worries widened further after the top scorer in the 63rd tax accountant exam admitted to cheating on both rounds of the test using an ultra-small camera, a smartphone and generative AI, according to Korean media. The case showed that devices other than smart glasses could be used to cheat.

Strict rules for exam day

The Education Ministry announced on Nov. 9 that all electronic devices are banned from CSAT test sites, including mobile phones, smart glasses, smartwatches, tablet computers, Bluetooth earphones, electronic dictionaries and e-cigarettes.

Students who bring prohibited items by mistake must hand them in before the first exam period. Only analog watches without communication functions or electronic displays are allowed.

Under this year's rules, merely wearing smart glasses during the exam counts as using them. Students caught doing so will have that year's exam invalidated and will be barred from taking the test the following year. The government has also said it plans to introduce criminal penalties for such cheating.

Proctors will inspect students' glasses, watches, collars, sleeves and buttons, and officials will monitor Wi-Fi signals around test sites, according to Korean media.

The ministry said Monday it would not postpone the exam despite the cheating concerns. It said it was not considering blocking radio signals at test sites because of legal and technical limits, while blocking public Wi-Fi was under review.

A national event

The CSAT is one of the most important days in South Korea's calendar, determining university admissions for hundreds of thousands of students. On exam day, flights are rescheduled during the English listening section, office hours are shifted to ease traffic and police help escort late students to test centers.

The pressure to perform has long fueled concerns about cheating, and the spread of AI tools has added new challenges for exam authorities.

The rise of AI glasses rentals shows how quickly the technology has become accessible, and how difficult it may be for authorities to keep pace.