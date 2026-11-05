The share of first-grade elementary students in South Korea identified as needing guidance for smartphone overdependence has fallen in recent years, according to successive government surveys, even as overall concerns about media use among young people persist.

In the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family's 2026 Youth Media Use Habits Diagnostic Survey, 10,510 first-graders, or 4.7 percent of those assessed through guardian responses, were classified in the interest group requiring attention. That marked a decline of 2,701 children from the 13,211 reported the previous year. The survey covered guardians of first-graders alongside more than 1.16 million students in fourth grade of elementary school, first year of middle school and first year of high school.

The broader risk group—students whose daily lives are disrupted by excessive internet or smartphone use—stood at 183,209, or 15.76 percent of surveyed students, down from 213,243, or 17.27 percent, in 2025. The ministry has conducted the annual diagnostic survey since 2009 in cooperation with education authorities to identify at-risk youths early and connect them with support.

Boys continued to outnumber girls in the risk categories. Middle school students accounted for the largest share of those at risk, followed by high school and elementary students. The ministry provides customized services, with consent, that include counseling, medical treatment, therapy programs and parental education. It has expanded family healing camps for elementary students and has operated residential options in media-free settings for those needing more intensive support.

Earlier data had highlighted the issue among the youngest students. A 2023 survey of first-graders in 5,291 elementary schools found that 16,699 children, or 7.3 percent, were classified as excessively dependent, with difficulties adhering to usage limits set by parents and teachers, negative effects on posture and vision, or strong reactions when phones were removed. Boys numbered 9,608 and girls 7,091 in that group. Officials at the time noted that dependence was appearing at younger ages and said the ministry would offer educational programs for parents of first-graders and develop weekend family camps for intensive digital detox.

"If it's difficult to provide proper guidance on smartphone usage at home, children can seek assistance or counseling from experts," a ministry official said in connection with those earlier findings.

In comments on the 2025 results, Choi Eun-joo, head of youth policy at the Family Ministry, said the annual diagnostic survey helps young people develop healthier media habits on their own. "Based on the findings, we will identify at-risk youths early and provide customized treatment services so they can grow into responsible digital citizens," Choi said.

Separate national data have shown higher rates of smartphone overdependence among adolescents overall. Surveys linked to the Ministry of Science and ICT and other agencies have placed roughly 40 to 43 percent of those aged 10 to 19 in at-risk categories in recent years, with figures elevated relative to other age groups. Officials and researchers have pointed to the growth of short-form video content as one contributing factor, noting that such material delivers rapid, highly stimulating information.

Lee Tae-yeop, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at Seoul Asan Medical Center, has said young people are more vulnerable to short-form content addiction than adults and that avoiding longer videos may shorten attention spans.

Parents have expressed strong support for limits. One survey of tens of thousands of parents of elementary, middle and high school students in several regions found that 98.1 percent backed restricting minors' smartphone use, citing risks of harmful content, reduced concentration and family conflict. A large majority also indicated openness to devices that retain basic communication and safety features while blocking short-form video, social media and games.

High school students, according to a separate longitudinal study of roughly 1,200 adolescents, reported average daily smartphone and PC use of about six hours. Most of those students classified themselves as general users, while a substantial share of their parents viewed them as higher risk. Researchers have noted the gap between self-perception and guardian assessment.

The ministry's diagnostic approach distinguishes levels of risk and pairs findings with graded interventions. For first-graders, the process relies on guardian observation of behaviors such as difficulty following time limits or physical effects including eye strain and posture issues. Across grades, the survey has shown gradual declines in overall risk numbers in recent cycles, though absolute counts remain in the tens or hundreds of thousands depending on the population measured.

South Korea's high smartphone penetration and early ownership ages have long shaped the policy response. The government has emphasized early identification, parental education and recovery programs rather than relying solely on household rules. Residential camps and family sessions aim to provide structured breaks from devices while offering counseling. Officials have said they plan to continue expanding such options for elementary-age children.

The latest figures indicate progress in reducing the share of the youngest students flagged for overdependence, coinciding with sustained but slightly lower overall youth risk rates in the ministry's tracked cohorts. At the same time, broader adolescent data and expert comments on short-form content underscore ongoing challenges around attention, mental health indicators and daily functioning. As new school years begin and survey cycles continue, authorities are expected to refine identification methods and support services based on the annual results.