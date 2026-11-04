Powerball Jackpot Hits $835 Million: Winning Numbers, Cash Option and What a Winner Keeps After Taxes

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $835 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing. It is now one of the largest lottery prizes of 2026, though a winner would keep far less after taxes.

Monday's winning numbers were 7, 23, 29, 64 and 66, with a Powerball of 23. The Power Play multiplier was 4x. The number 23 was drawn as both a white ball and the red Powerball, which does not change the odds of the game.

The top prize going into Monday's drawing was about $800 million. Published estimates ranged from $793 million to $804 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Smaller prizes won

No one won the jackpot, but a ticket sold in Delaware matched all five white balls and won $1 million. Thousands of smaller prizes were also won. In Ohio alone, the state lottery reported 24 winners of $400 and more than 17,000 winners of $4.

Had the Delaware player added the Power Play option, the prize would have been $2 million. Reports indicate the ticket did not include it.

Cash or annuity

A winner on Wednesday would have two ways to collect. They could take the full $835 million as an annuity paid over 30 years, or take a one-time lump sum of about $357.9 million before taxes. Most jackpot winners choose the lump sum.

What a winner would keep

Federal law requires lottery operators to withhold 24% of large prizes for federal taxes. On the lump sum, that would reduce the payout to about $272 million.

The 24% withholding is only a starting point. Lottery winnings are taxed as ordinary income, and a prize this size would push the winner into the top federal bracket of 37%. Forbes estimated that federal taxes at that rate would leave about $225.5 million from the cash option.

Under the annuity option, the payments would average about $27.8 million a year before taxes, or about $17.5 million a year if taxed at the top federal rate, according to Forbes' estimates.

State taxes vary

State taxes could reduce the prize further, depending on where the winner lives. New York taxes lottery winnings at up to 10.9%, while Texas, Florida and California do not tax them.

A winner's final take-home amount depends on several factors, including other income, deductions and state and local tax rules. Lottery officials and financial planners usually advise winners to consult tax and legal professionals before claiming a large prize.

British players in the mix

This jackpot run is among the first since Powerball expanded to players in the United Kingdom earlier this year. Officials have said the added ticket sales would lead to "faster-growing jackpots," because more tickets sold means a larger prize pool.

British players face different rules. If a U.K. player wins the jackpot, they cannot take the lump sum and must receive the prize in 30 annual payments.

The U.K. National Lottery has advertised a lower jackpot figure than U.S. retailers. British officials say their figure reflects the estimated amount a winner there would receive over 30 years after exchange rates and U.K. taxes.

Long odds

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338. To win, a player must match all five white balls, drawn from 1 to 69, plus the red Powerball, drawn from 1 to 26.

Mega Millions odds are slightly better, at about 1 in 290.4 million.

A $2 Powerball ticket offers nine ways to win, from $4 for matching only the Powerball up to the jackpot. Prizes below the jackpot can be multiplied with the Power Play add-on.

Powerball is sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST and broadcast from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

A big year for jackpots

The current prize is the second-largest lottery jackpot of 2026 so far. The largest was a $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket sold in Illinois in August.

The current Powerball jackpot has already passed the $800 million Mega Millions prize won by a ticket sold in Florida in late July.

The Mega Millions jackpot is also growing. It now stands at an estimated $482 million, with the next drawing Friday night.

How jackpots grow

Powerball jackpots grow each time a drawing passes without a top winner. Part of every ticket sale goes into the prize pool.

Ticket sales usually rise sharply as jackpots pass $500 million, and that can push the prize up faster as the next drawing approaches. Lottery officials often raise their jackpot estimates between drawings to reflect strong sales, so the advertised $835 million could increase before Wednesday night.

What winners should do

Lottery officials advise anyone with a winning ticket to sign the back immediately, keep it in a secure place and contact their state lottery to learn how to claim.

Rules on claiming deadlines and anonymity vary by state. Some states allow winners to stay anonymous, and others require their names to be made public.

Players can check their numbers on the official Powerball website or their state lottery's website. Many retailers can also scan tickets to check for prizes.

The jackpot will roll over again if no one matches all six numbers Wednesday. In that case, the next drawing would be Saturday, Nov. 7.