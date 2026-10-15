SYDNEY — Powerball will offer a $100 million division-one prize in Thursday night's draw, the largest jackpot of any Australian lottery game so far this year and the sixth-biggest in the country's lottery history.

Draw 1587 closes at 7:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. The jackpot reached the level after five consecutive draws produced no division-one winners. The last time Powerball offered a $100 million prize, in June 2025, ticket sales peaked at 6:27 p.m. on the day of the draw, with 8,315 tickets sold in a single minute.

"If just one person takes home the entire $100 million prize on Thursday night, they'll not only receive a substantial boost to their bank account but also share the crown of Australia's third biggest lottery winner ever," said Khat McIntyre, spokesperson for The Lott. "Only a handful of Aussies know what it's like to win a lottery prize of $100 million or more, but perhaps we'll add to that tally tonight."

She added that up to half of Australian adults were expected to hold an entry and urged players to register tickets to a player card or online account so winners can be contacted immediately. "As long as you've got a ticket in your hand before the draw's close at 7.30pm AEST tonight, you're in with a chance to win," McIntyre said.

So far in 2026 there have been 16 Powerball division-one wins totaling more than $386 million. New South Wales accounted for seven wins and $160.4 million; Victoria had five wins and $165.2 million; Queensland two wins and $45.2 million; Tasmania one win and $5.2 million; and Western Australia one win and $10 million.

Nine of the 16 division-one wins this year came from PowerHit entries, which guarantee the Powerball number required for the top prize. Half the winning entries were marked selections and half were QuickPicks.

The most frequently drawn main-barrel numbers in recent Powerball history have been 9, 17 and 11; the least frequent have been 31, 8 and 33. The most frequently drawn Powerball numbers have been 2, 4 and 6; the least frequent have been 12, 8 and 5. Every number retains an equal chance of being drawn.

In the 2025-26 financial year, 492 division-one winning entries across all Australian lottery games paid more than $1.53 billion. Outlets in postcode 4870 (Cairns/Earlville, Queensland) and postcode 3000 (Melbourne) each sold four division-one winners. Several New South Wales postcodes sold two each, as did selected locations in Tasmania and Western Australia.

No further official comment on expected sales or jackpot odds was immediately available. Results of Thursday's draw will be published after the close of ticket sales.