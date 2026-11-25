ATLANTA — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given $12.5 million to two Georgia nonprofits that help students and women pay for and complete higher education. The gifts continue her pattern of large, unsolicited donations.

The grants include $8 million to Achieve Atlanta and $4.5 million to the Jeannette Rankin Foundation, based in Athens, Georgia, according to The American Bazaar. Both came through Scott's philanthropic initiative, Yield Giving.

Achieve Atlanta's second gift

This is not the first time Scott has backed Achieve Atlanta. The latest grant is her second $8 million donation to the group, which received an identical gift in 2022.

The nonprofit works with Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and colleges to help students get into college, stay enrolled and graduate. It currently supports more than 8,700 students, known as Scholars, across Atlanta Public Schools and six high schools in Fulton County.

Its services go beyond scholarships. The programs help with college selection and applications, and offer academic guidance, social and emotional support, and career preparation, including help landing a first job. Since its founding, Achieve Atlanta has awarded more than $75 million in scholarships.

The group's leader welcomed the gift. Dr. Cheryl Watson-Harris, president and executive director of Achieve Atlanta, said the donation reflected the determination and ambitions of the students the organization serves. She also stressed that financial circumstances should not decide who gets access to education.

Record gift for Rankin Foundation

For the second recipient, the donation is historic. The $4.5 million gift is the largest single donation in the Jeannette Rankin Foundation's 50-year history.

The foundation has a specific mission. Founded in 1976, it provides financial help to women aged 35 and older who face economic barriers to higher education. It supports women pursuing vocational and technical credentials, associate degrees and first bachelor's degrees.

The program has grown quickly. The foundation now helps more than 400 scholars a year, up from 86 women a few years ago.

Chief Executive Karen Sterk said the gift would let the foundation expand its reach. She noted that more than 1 million women nationwide could potentially benefit from its help.

No application required

The gift came as a surprise. According to the foundation, it arrived without a formal application or prior request. Scott's team researched the organization independently before deciding to fund it.

That approach is typical of Yield Giving. Unlike traditional grant programs, which usually require applications and set conditions, Scott's gifts give recipients wide flexibility. Her donations are often unrestricted, letting nonprofits spend on their most pressing needs.

Scott's giving

Scott has become one of the most prominent philanthropists in the United States. She was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years before the couple announced their divorce in 2019. Under the settlement, she received a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at about $36 billion at the time.

She soon committed to giving most of it away. Scott signed the Giving Pledge in May 2019, promising to donate the majority of her wealth during her lifetime. Since then, she has given billions of dollars to thousands of nonprofits, supporting education, economic mobility, racial equity, health care and community groups.

The Georgia grants add to that total and give two local organizations significant new resources to help people overcome financial barriers to higher education.