A fast-moving storm is set to sweep up the East Coast this week, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thanksgiving Day. Its arrival in the middle of one of the busiest travel periods of the year could disrupt holiday plans for millions.

Timeline

The storm will build over several days. On Wednesday, it strengthens in the Southeast, bringing rain, wind and coastal flooding. On Thanksgiving Day, it moves north through the mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, reaching New England by afternoon or evening. Thursday is expected to be the peak-impact day across much of the Northeast.

On Friday, showers and wind linger in the Northeast, Ohio Valley and Appalachians, with the heaviest rain leaving northern New England later in the day. The Weather Channel noted one bit of good news: the storm will "move in and move out rather quickly, instead of stalling out."

Damaging winds

Wind is one of the biggest threats. Gusts over 50 mph are possible along the coast from the Virginia Tidewater to New England, and in parts of the interior mid-Atlantic and Appalachians. They could cause power outages and downed trees. A high wind watch is in effect for most of the New Jersey coast, where gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

Coastal flooding

Communities along the coast face a serious flood risk. Moderate to major flooding is possible from Georgia and the Carolinas to Long Island, with at least minor flooding forecast for coastal New England.

The timing of high tide will matter. The peak high tide comes Wednesday morning in Georgia and South Carolina, including Charleston. It comes Thanksgiving morning on North Carolina's Outer Banks, the Virginia Tidewater, Delaware, the Jersey Shore and Long Island, and Thursday midday, possibly again Thursday night, in coastal New England.

Some areas could see widespread flooding. On the Jersey Shore, widespread road flooding is possible Thanksgiving morning in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Cape May, Ocean City, Pleasantville and Ventnor. Coastal Delaware and Ocean City, Maryland, could approach water levels from the late September nor'easter. Beach erosion and damage to coastal structures are possible.

Heavy rain, some snow

Much of the East can expect roughly 1 to 4 inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts possible in eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia. Some local flash flooding is possible, especially in flood-prone urban areas of the Northeast.

Most precipitation will fall as rain because of the storm's warmer inland track. Wet snow is possible in parts of the Midwest, Appalachians, Adirondacks and the high country of northern New England as colder air wraps around the storm.

Macy's parade in question

The storm threatens a milestone event in New York City. Wind could put the giant balloons in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in jeopardy. Under city regulations, the balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph.

The morning may offer a window. Current forecasts suggest a dry start to the morning, including the early hours of the parade, before rain develops by late morning or early afternoon and becomes heavier through the evening. NBC News reported that the final call on the balloons will ultimately be a game-time decision.

History suggests grounding is rare. Balloons have been grounded for weather only once, in 1971, due to high winds.

Record travel crowds

The storm comes as huge numbers of people hit the road and the skies. AAA projects that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30, including 72.9 million by car and 5.96 million on domestic flights.

Air travel for last-minute passengers could be disrupted late Wednesday or on Thanksgiving. Travelers heading north from the Southeast or into the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday should check flight status often and plan extra time for driving in heavy rain and strong winds.

What to do

Forecasters urge residents in coastal flood zones to avoid driving through flooded roads, secure outdoor items before the winds arrive and prepare for possible power outages by charging phones and keeping flashlights handy.