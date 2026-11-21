DARWIN, Australia — A strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck beneath the Banda Sea on Saturday evening, sending tremors across Darwin for the second time in less than a week.

The quake struck 226 kilometers (140 miles) northeast of Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, at a depth of 117 kilometers, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences, known as GFZ. Reuters reported the details.

The U.S. Geological Survey also measured the quake at magnitude 6.8. It put the epicenter about 103 kilometers northeast of Lospalos, Timor-Leste, at a depth of about 143 kilometers.

The earthquake hit at 9:42 a.m. UTC, or about 7:12 p.m. Darwin time. The epicenter lay in Indonesia's Southwest Maluku region, more than 600 kilometers north of Darwin.

Felt across the Top End

Residents in Darwin reported feeling the quake, the NT News reported. Dozens of people across the region also lodged "felt" reports with international earthquake-monitoring services within minutes.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Australia.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System, which assesses the likely humanitarian impact of earthquakes, issued a "green" alert, its lowest level. It estimated that about 50,000 people near the epicenter were exposed to moderate shaking.

Deep earthquakes like Saturday's are usually felt over wide areas but are less likely to cause severe damage at the surface than shallow quakes of the same size. They are also less likely to generate tsunamis.

Residents should check the Bureau of Meteorology for official tsunami information.

Second quake this week

Saturday's quake came just days after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands early on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

That quake hit about 6:41 a.m. Darwin time and was felt across Darwin, Katherine and remote parts of the Northern Territory. Geoscience Australia received more than 460 felt reports from Australians. The Bureau of Meteorology said at the time that it posed no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland or islands.

Monitoring services also recorded several smaller quakes in the region over recent days, including a magnitude 4.2 tremor in the Banda Sea shortly before Saturday's main shock.

Why Darwin feels distant quakes

Darwin lies relatively close to one of the world's most seismically active regions. The Banda Sea sits where several tectonic plates meet, including the Australian plate, which is pushing northward beneath Indonesia.

Large earthquakes in eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste are regularly felt in Darwin. In January 2023, a magnitude 7.6 quake off Indonesia was felt strongly in the city, with more than 1,000 people reporting it to Geoscience Australia.

The region has a history of very large earthquakes, including a magnitude 8.5 quake in the Banda Sea in 1938.

What to do

Residents who felt Saturday's earthquake can submit reports to Geoscience Australia, which uses them to map how strongly the shaking was felt.

Emergency services advise people to check their homes for damage, particularly cracks in walls or ceilings. During any future shaking, people should drop, cover and hold on until it stops.

Authorities will continue to monitor for aftershocks, which are common after large earthquakes.